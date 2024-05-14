A Trump ally’s attempt to pass off a Rod Stewart concert as a MAGA rally wasn’t exactly plain sailing

Politics donald trump

Despite being a natural lookalike for Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Roger stone is no fictional villain – toon or otherwise.

The former Donald Trump campaign strategist was convicted of witness tampering, obstruction, and making false statements – so, despite a subsequent pardon courtesy of his buddy in the White House, he remains a real-life villain.

As the internet argued over whether the former President had pulled in a crowd of 80,000 for his Wildwood, New Jersey rally (Spoiler alert – he hadn’t), Stone shared an image to back up Trump’s claims.

Community Notes dropped the mic.

Conveniently, after being called out by the note and the press, Stone tried to pass off his post as a joke.

Whether we believe him or not, the internet had burns – and they weren’t going to let them go to waste.

1.

New Jersey is in play for Trump. Could Joe Biden draw a crowd like this? pic.twitter.com/WenWrOYCsB — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 13, 2024

2.

3.

Oregon is in play for Donald Trump. Could Joe Biden draw a crowd like this? pic.twitter.com/NQ7gYPlbh6 — Allen Weisselberger (@weisselbergers) May 12, 2024

4.

California is in play for Donald Trump. Could Joe Biden draw a crowd like this? https://t.co/nr9igw0OJL pic.twitter.com/C7gkcNt4h4 — ;Name's H͎o͎w͎, the OG Meme Thief ; (@MyOneAndOnlyKat) May 13, 2024

5.

New Jersey really is in play for Donald Trump! I’m not sure President Biden could get these crowds. pic.twitter.com/LBRkv6dOR8 — Evan (@daviddunn177) May 13, 2024

6.

I just can't with these people. If the turnout was so great they wouldn't need to use a fake picture from a Rod Stewart concert in Brazil. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bbcxKU4B4a — A to the Z (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) May 12, 2024

7.

Rio de Janeiro is my favorite part of South Jersey — Ryder Selmi (@RyderSelmi) May 12, 2024

8.

When you see why Rod Stewart is trending… pic.twitter.com/9fpLAz8LHc — Rena (@XGirlNYC) May 13, 2024

9.

People who believed that a photo posted by convicted felon Roger Stone of a Rod Stewart concert in Rio 30 years ago was a MAGA rally in New Jersey yesterday are still waiting for Mexico to reimburse US taxpayers $15 billion for Trump's wall. #VoteBlueToStopTheStupid #DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/8TEFuLo0Cf — Mindcite (@Mindcite_US) May 13, 2024

10.

11.