Politics donald trump

A Trump ally’s attempt to pass off a Rod Stewart concert as a MAGA rally wasn’t exactly plain sailing

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 14th, 2024

Despite being a natural lookalike for Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Roger stone is no fictional villain – toon or otherwise.

Roger Stone on the left, Judge Doom looking very similar - similar hat, glasses and smile - on the right

The former Donald Trump campaign strategist was convicted of witness tampering, obstruction, and making false statements – so, despite a subsequent pardon courtesy of his buddy in the White House, he remains a real-life villain.

As the internet argued over whether the former President had pulled in a crowd of 80,000 for his Wildwood, New Jersey rally (Spoiler alert – he hadn’t), Stone shared an image to back up Trump’s claims.

Yeah , New Jersey is in play for @realDonaldTrump . Could Joe Biden draw a crowd like this?

Community Notes dropped the mic.

This image was taken on December 31, 1994 at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It depicts the crowd at a concert by singer-songwriter Rod Stewart in what is known as the world's largest free music concert, with an attendance of over 3.5 million people.

Conveniently, after being called out by the note and the press, Stone tried to pass off his post as a joke.

Liberals have no sense of humor

Whether we believe him or not, the internet had burns – and they weren’t going to let them go to waste.

