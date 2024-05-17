13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter comebacks

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the most entertaining takedowns that have gone viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Business class from Jemaine Clement!’

The guy on the couch says the song is about a thirteen year old girl. Just saying. https://t.co/fqjTW9Vf5V — dot is too ill to chill (@_recKordz) May 13, 2024

That’s what we call a joke buddy. About all the lyrics being bad comparisons. Next time I’ll explain how when a character in a sitcom says they won’t do something and then it suddenly cuts them them doing it, that’s “irony” and it’s not a contradiction it’s supposed to be funny. — Web Flotsam (@WFlotsam) May 14, 2024

So you’re saying it’s fine to joke about statutory rape, so long as it’s just jokes. ✍ — dot is too ill to chill (@_recKordz) May 14, 2024

No, the first guy compares the subject of the song to Juliet from the play “Romeo and Juliet” – and I reply, disturbed, “what, 13?” – most people forget that that character in that play is 13 because she’s usually played by adults. Get it? https://t.co/m23ol3ioFf — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 13, 2024

Well, look at you not being defensive at all. The content is the content, regardless of the context. Or does it make it okay because Shakespeare did it first? — dot is too ill to chill (@_recKordz) May 14, 2024

The joke is a guy constantly missing the point and getting things wrong. Seems like you might relate to that. https://t.co/D5qr5SE9QI — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 14, 2024

2. ‘A misogynist kicker vs. The Swities’

3. ‘Judi Love’s response to Lorraine Kelly’s Bafta deserves an award all of its own’

4. ‘The man with no job’

I think the Bond job is pretty much in the bag at this juncture. pic.twitter.com/H3OJUxsZUD — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 15, 2024

5. ‘Absolutely beastly!’

They also deny furries exist in the UK. Meanwhile, loads of teachers have them in their classrooms. Snow leopards and pasta too. Yes, that’s a child identifying as pasta. I haven’t made that up. Just like I didn’t make up the existence of furries. I don’t make stuff up. https://t.co/f8SVOnAcqw — Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) May 15, 2024

Your Twitter name is literally Miss Snuffy, the most furry name imaginable — Dean Tāne (@Maccadaynu) May 16, 2024

6. ‘The force is strong in this one’

Jesse Watters called @MarkHamill a B or C-list actor. Hamill created a role that is part of the most successful film franchise in history. I’ve included three examples that show how his fans feel about him – I am also a fan.❤️️ pic.twitter.com/mwGYuetobK — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 10, 2024

Actually, I am considered a D-list actor. The D is for “delightful.” https://t.co/reXm2yoL4k — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 10, 2024

7. ‘Shots fired!’

Don’t be weak and gayAugust 6th is the day we take Missouri back from these corrupt politicians. @Cobratate @TateTheTalismanMAGA pic.twitter.com/sKoY650Dmw — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) May 13, 2024

So refreshing to see a female GOP candidate who never served in the military doing the whole veteran cosplay, stolen valor, bigotry as a substitute for strength routine as well as any man. https://t.co/SVCBAxYCBF — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) May 14, 2024

