That viral misogynistic graduation speech has got people thinking about this brilliant Mash Report moment again

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 17th, 2024

By now, you’ll probably have seen at least part of the commencement address given by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at a graduation ceremony in the Benedictine College in Kansas.

It has gone massively viral because it’s a long string of bigoted statements against the LGBTQ+ community, the Left, people who don’t follow Butker’s narrow religious view – and women who want independence.

The section on why women should forget about careers in order to embrace marriage and motherhood (in that order) revived this excellent Mash Report message from women – as delivered by Ellie Taylor.

Perhaps that should have been played at the graduation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Let’s hope it gets through to the man of the hour.

On a similar note, here’s Rachel Parris explaining how not to sexually harrass someone.

