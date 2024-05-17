That viral misogynistic graduation speech has got people thinking about this brilliant Mash Report moment again

Entertainment comedy sexism

By now, you’ll probably have seen at least part of the commencement address given by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at a graduation ceremony in the Benedictine College in Kansas.

It has gone massively viral because it’s a long string of bigoted statements against the LGBTQ+ community, the Left, people who don’t follow Butker’s narrow religious view – and women who want independence.

The section on why women should forget about careers in order to embrace marriage and motherhood (in that order) revived this excellent Mash Report message from women – as delivered by Ellie Taylor. After all the clips from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s speech at Benedictine College, here's the response pic.twitter.com/BJt3Tr0aun — Ariadne Castilho (@end4ira) May 15, 2024

Perhaps that should have been played at the graduation.

1.

2.

That about sums it up! https://t.co/Iaz3h9rcGL — Detlef Schrempf (@Dschrempf) May 16, 2024

3.

4.

This is well worth the minute and very funny, apart from being on point too. https://t.co/kzPmM1bnwh — Gene J (@genej101) May 16, 2024

5.

I support this PSA. https://t.co/hCsoK28gls — Polydactyl Society Member (@TeresaAndScout) May 16, 2024

6.

I know this is old and it’s satire but I truly feel after the last few weeks on here this is a message most women can get behind lol. The incel, MAGA, red pill bros are really killing the vibe. https://t.co/uCAJxfLz1t — Amanda (@AmandaH53287213) May 16, 2024

7.

. Also, I'm pretty sure that MAGA is now looking at Harrison Butker as a potential member of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (PCSFN). https://t.co/yqu22cfpaS — Arthur (@apbeecher) May 16, 2024

8.

9.

The women have spoken… https://t.co/z9NDHmwlub — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) May 16, 2024

10.

I had no clue who he was until this. I knew he kicked balls for a living, but that was it. And this was my response as well. https://t.co/SX6FVJwGdM — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) May 16, 2024

11.

One Minute and 18 Seconds of sheer perfection… https://t.co/KwiPALr5jm — Dang am i pissed off (@Dangamipissed) May 16, 2024

Let’s hope it gets through to the man of the hour.

On a similar note, here’s Rachel Parris explaining how not to sexually harrass someone.

READ MORE

Seven hilarious Mash Report moments that went wildly viral

Source @end4ira Image Screengrab, Screengrab