It’s nearly 20 years since You’re Beautiful came out and James Blunt’s hilarious response just topped the charts

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2024

At the risk of making you feel even older than you already do, it’s 20 years since You’re Beautiful came out. Well, it will be next year.

Well, it will be next year and and we mention it because singer James Blunt is absolutely going to make the best of it, in the funniest way possible.

It started when nostalgia account @il0venostalgia tweeted this.

Cue Blunt.

Bravo sir! Looking forward to a lot more where this came from. And these people are too, by the looks of it.

And because we’re talking James Blunt, it felt like a good excuse to revisit this exchange with Piers Morgan from a week or two back.

To conclude …

Source @JamesBlunt