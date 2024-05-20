It’s nearly 20 years since You’re Beautiful came out and James Blunt’s hilarious response just topped the charts

Celebrity James Blunt

At the risk of making you feel even older than you already do, it’s 20 years since You’re Beautiful came out. Well, it will be next year.

Well, it will be next year and and we mention it because singer James Blunt is absolutely going to make the best of it, in the funniest way possible.

It started when nostalgia account @il0venostalgia tweeted this.

Cue Blunt.

You’re Beautiful will be 20 years old next year, and you know I’m going to re-release that little bitch. https://t.co/PrXBLHNLGh — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 19, 2024

Bravo sir! Looking forward to a lot more where this came from. And these people are too, by the looks of it.

Hear me out — remix it as a diss track. — Brad Sea (@BSEAondeck) May 19, 2024

Our Audiology department will help fund the release — Specsavers (@Specsavers) May 19, 2024

I don’t follow him but every time his tweets pop in my timeline I’m in stitches — Stephen Davies (@stedavies) May 19, 2024

And because we’re talking James Blunt, it felt like a good excuse to revisit this exchange with Piers Morgan from a week or two back.

“Would you be happy with James Blunt up on stage with people touching his willy all over the place?” Did Madonna’s latest stage antics go too far? And James, would you be up for recreating it?@JamesBlunt | @piersmorgan | @AndrewGold_ok | @jamesbarrcomedy pic.twitter.com/fOMLxhQwYC — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 7, 2024

Think the lyrics are actually: “Blunt on your face. Big disgrace.

Touching his willy all over the place.” https://t.co/P1qH6UrZul — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 8, 2024

To conclude …

You are a total inspiration to me, Mr Blunt. https://t.co/NioZHDN3yX — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) May 19, 2024

