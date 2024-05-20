Prince William’s ‘Third Sexiest Man’ title is a proper jawdropper – 17 funniest comments

Celebrity royalty

You may have spotted the extraordinary news that Jeremy Clarkson has been voted the sexiest man in the UK. No …really!

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, is crowned the UK's sexiest man for the second year running beating the likes of Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland and Idris Elba https://t.co/35iSZECJXo pic.twitter.com/V75OmwEIhA — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 16, 2024

Actor Tom Holland was the runner-up, or first loser, but historian Tom Holland won hearts and minds with this comment.

Ah well, there’s always next year… https://t.co/yIMKLhVjfS — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) May 16, 2024

The poll, conducted by IllicitEncounters (a dating site for married people who want to cheat on their spouses), churned out quite a few controversial results, and some that made more sense.

1. Jeremy Clarkson

2. Tom Holland

3. Prince William

4. Gareth Southgate

5. Cillian Murphy

6. Idris Elba

7. Romesh Ranganathan

8. Sam Thompson

9. Russ Cook

10. Dermot O’Leary

The whole thing has been raising eyebrows.

this “uk’s sexiest man” list is SO UNSERIOUS pic.twitter.com/X9YEdiPCzN — kudus pr manager (@kimkimdaya) May 17, 2024

The UK’s sexiest men list is just… pic.twitter.com/dy5TjNQMQM — Gemmy (@GemmyEntity) May 18, 2024

This is why we still need a jury vote https://t.co/lkFxKIOemc — ‎Christopher (@chrismegrath) May 17, 2024

Other than Clarkson, one top-ten celebrity got a lot of attention – and mostly not in a good way.

Prince William has been named UK's third sexiest man of 2024. pic.twitter.com/uc0omq3bPG — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 17, 2024

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

see this is what happens when the nhs doesn’t cover eye tests https://t.co/lAOCIhNuIO — eilidh (@eilidhwashere) May 17, 2024

2.

3.

‘Prince William was named the third sexiest man in the UK’ pic.twitter.com/4bDboycdoC — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 18, 2024

4.

Is the UK okay? https://t.co/vRppjjdPkg — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 19, 2024

5.

He’s not even the 3rd sexiest bald man https://t.co/IfO2Gz7XZO — James Stapes (@MrJamesStapes) May 17, 2024

6.

BUT IDRIS ELBA WAS 6th??? — Rogue 2.0 (@blazeisntpurple) May 17, 2024

7.

Hang on hang on hang on I’ve seen “Jeremy Clarkson sexiest man in UK” “Prince William third sexiest” all over the shop for the last few days, and now I discover the source is 2000 users of Illicit Encounters, a dating website for married people looking to have affairs? https://t.co/GXjJtSjGhE — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) May 19, 2024

8.

I have never been so simultaneously amused and disgusted at the same time. 2024 is truly chaotic — Arielle (@ariellebc90) May 19, 2024

9.

he’s not even the third sexiest man in that picture https://t.co/gw6luemr3r — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 18, 2024

10.

Ive seen sexier men at my local gas station — Ameliá (@idolnfusion) May 17, 2024

11.

Prince William and the other two sexiest men in the UK. https://t.co/B5G5o8xCxu pic.twitter.com/EmnDt2OIaB — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 17, 2024

12.

BREAKING: Only Three Men Left In The UK https://t.co/H8pbnvybsr pic.twitter.com/qgdNxhjoLS — elfie (@elfbatross) May 18, 2024

13.

the bar is in hell — ill (@KarmaIsAFad) May 17, 2024

14.

A burning domestic waste bin has been named UK’s sixth sexiest man of 2024 x pic.twitter.com/nGNfQtzYqC — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 18, 2024

15.

He’s not even the third sexiest man in his family and that is not a sexy family. https://t.co/Q62Z6qaah9 — And I’m Victoria, Malcolm… ✌ (@husseybyname) May 17, 2024

16.

Prince William named third sexiest man in Britain. pic.twitter.com/jewqdilsKi — The Millennial Snowflake (@Teh_Snowflake) May 18, 2024

17.

Jeremy Clarkson has been crowned the UK's sexiest man and William is the third sexiest.

This is where we are are right now in the UK – we are RIGHT here… pic.twitter.com/QYhCV6tl9e — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) May 17, 2024

Probably should have polled higher, to be fair.

The UK’s 4th sexiest man 2024 pic.twitter.com/OcUUvTi4SO — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) May 19, 2024

READ MORE

This take on that ‘sexiest bald man’ Prince William story is a fascinating insight into how news works

Source Buzzingpop Image Screengrab