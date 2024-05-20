Sport entitled golf

The humiliation of this outrageously entitled American golf fan is today’s best thing by some distance

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2024

You don’t have to be a golf fan to appreciate this, nor do you have to be overly familiar with the work of Bryson DeChambeau either (and thank goodness for that).

Bryson – Google, Google – is an American golfer and one-time Major winner who came close to making it two at the US PGA Championship on Sunday only to be beaten by Xander Schauffele (okay, enough golf already).

We mention Bryson because he threw his ball to a young fan at the end of his round only for a grown man to snatch it. And what happened next had the entire internet – golf fans or not – cheering.

Buy him a drink at the 19th! (Have we got that right?)

In three words …

Source @asreynolds24