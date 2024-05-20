The humiliation of this outrageously entitled American golf fan is today’s best thing by some distance

Sport entitled golf

You don’t have to be a golf fan to appreciate this, nor do you have to be overly familiar with the work of Bryson DeChambeau either (and thank goodness for that).

Bryson – Google, Google – is an American golfer and one-time Major winner who came close to making it two at the US PGA Championship on Sunday only to be beaten by Xander Schauffele (okay, enough golf already).

We mention Bryson because he threw his ball to a young fan at the end of his round only for a grown man to snatch it. And what happened next had the entire internet – golf fans or not – cheering.

Great moment from Bryson dechambeau, he tossed a kid his ball after #9 that gets intercepted by an older man and waits until it gets back in the right hands pic.twitter.com/NgxfwwVgwZ — anthony (@asreynolds24) May 20, 2024

Buy him a drink at the 19th! (Have we got that right?)

Gotta love the guy who shouts “a man for the people” https://t.co/jOC9LjhpY3 — Elon Eagleman (@eloneagleman) May 20, 2024

Bryson DeChambeau tossed a ball to a kid and a grown man swiped it from him. Bryson wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/7Vubu3JeR7 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) May 20, 2024

ugh dammit now i have to be a bryson fan — Bob (@emptytesticles) May 20, 2024

Adults who compete with kids for memorabilia should be banned from sporting events for life — Jordan B. Goldstein | Sport Philosopher (@JB_Goldstein) May 20, 2024

That guy got out of dodge as quickly as he could too. He knew. https://t.co/8FsHdXiz3z — Brandon Mileski (@BrandonMileski) May 20, 2024

Golf, baseball etc if your an adult and a player throws a ball, or a ball is hit near you, just find the nearest kid, it’s for them. — Forza (@BillyForza) May 20, 2024

Is Bryson becoming one of my favorite golfers? Many people seem to be changing their opinion of him lately. Actions like this just make you smile and wish much success for the guy. He is really good for the game right now — Forty Six & 2 (@forty_six_and2) May 20, 2024

Good stuff from DeChambeau. Love how pissed he was https://t.co/oCQumh42q6 — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) May 20, 2024

