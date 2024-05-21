Liz Truss’s claim that the lettuce story wasn’t funny went viral again, because it really was – 14 favourite reactions

Politics Liz Truss

In 2023, during an interview at the European Broadcasting Union’s NewsXchange conference in Ireland, Liz Truss appeared irritated to be asked about that lettuce. She told the interviewer –

“I don’t think it was particularly funny, I think it’s puerile.”

At the time, Adam Bienkov shared the story, triggering a lettuce-themed pun-a-thon about the former PM and her lack of a funny bone. Here’s his post.

Comparisons between me and a lettuce were 'not funny', says Liz Truss. https://t.co/z2v8o5ONrj — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 19, 2023

And these are a few of those original reactions.

Liz Truss says that being compared to a lettuce was not funny. Although her idea of a good laugh is wiping £30billion off the economy and running away. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) June 19, 2023

The lettuce joke was NOT very LOLLO (Russo) at ALL pic.twitter.com/XSqEbFn7pS — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 19, 2023

We’re not sure why the lettuce discourse has raised its head again, but her petulant response was all over Twitter/X on Monday 1. Yes it was, I saw loads of little gems on twitter. pic.twitter.com/5BGSLhtlzG — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) May 20, 2024

2.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Lettuce leaf Trussterfuck alone now. Sure she's a bit of a butterhead, but you could also argue she's a little gem. pic.twitter.com/76fU1q3h78 — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) May 20, 2024

3.

Breaking: lettuce says being compare to Liz Truss was not funny. https://t.co/iGKMSbPIka pic.twitter.com/HUu74hYXAM — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) May 20, 2024

4.

Ffs. She wasn’t being COMPARED to a lettuce, she was in a race with a lettuce. And she lost. And it was INCREDIBLY funny. pic.twitter.com/IliqfhhHLM — Dr Amy Fuller (@amyfullermorgan) May 20, 2024

5.

What’s odd about this composition is that it implies that being puerile is not funny. I have 18 Bottoms to show you. pic.twitter.com/1Jwqxn8U35 — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 20, 2024

6.

Can't trust a politician who changed from Romaine to Leaf, just Cos it suited her! — Martin (@SpursfanMart) May 20, 2024

7.

Oh dearie me… has hurt feelings pic.twitter.com/CYDPsqI3o9 — Sir 2Tone (with a dash of Wolfie) (@2Tone4Real) May 20, 2024

8.

As we all know, saying ‘That’s not funny, actually’ is the best way of stopping people taking the piss out of you. pic.twitter.com/xoE8USbI1Y — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 20, 2024

9.

10.

Not funny, hilarious. Don't RT we don't want to upset Liz Truss. pic.twitter.com/DiLJDBcYUv — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) May 20, 2024

11.

Liz thinks puerile is where you find the passata in Tesco. pic.twitter.com/UdwsIraY9c — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) May 20, 2024

12.

Let me stop you there… pic.twitter.com/qbUSpKS760 — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) May 20, 2024

13.

You'd need to be an iceberg to not find it funny. https://t.co/09RWGQV3NE — Bloke From Barnsley #Is #Sisu #Thorn (@NicolaJames007) May 20, 2024

14.

Rob Manuel pointed out that the whole lettuce saga was actually a missed PR opportunity.

I wonder if Liz Truss could have leant into this and made people like her. It's interesting watch the fabled Boris Johnson HIGNFY appearances – the co-hosts fling serious accusations at him and him grinning "it's all true". And the public went "oh, he's ok". https://t.co/lnDFOTe8PO — Rob Manuel (@robmanuel) May 20, 2024

As ever, we have to remember the fallout from the Truss regime was far greater than an unexpectedly comedic salad.

What's not funny is some people are literally paying hundreds each more on their mortgages because this dullard thought she was above the need to have her numbers add up. It's the lettuce I feel sorry for. It never crashed an economy and turned a country into an laughing stock. pic.twitter.com/mgRJs1FIRW — Michael Ⓥ #FBPE. (@changed_gear) May 20, 2024

