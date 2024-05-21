Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss’s claim that the lettuce story wasn’t funny went viral again, because it really was – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 21st, 2024

In 2023, during an interview at the European Broadcasting Union’s NewsXchange conference in Ireland, Liz Truss appeared irritated to be asked about that lettuce. She told the interviewer –

“I don’t think it was particularly funny, I think it’s puerile.”

At the time, Adam Bienkov shared the story, triggering a lettuce-themed pun-a-thon about the former PM and her lack of a funny bone. Here’s his post.

And these are a few of those original reactions.

We’re not sure why the lettuce discourse has raised its head again, but her petulant response was all over Twitter/X on Monday

Rob Manuel pointed out that the whole lettuce saga was actually a missed PR opportunity.

As ever, we have to remember the fallout from the Truss regime was far greater than an unexpectedly comedic salad.

