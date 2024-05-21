Trump’s lawyer says he’s ready to testify in the fraud case – 12 entertainingly blunt statements

Politics donald trump

Donald Trump‘s New York fraud trial is drawing to a close.

The jury will have the crucial task of deciding whether the prosecution has proved its case that the former president falsified business records to cover up a cover up.

They’ve heard from the former publisher of the National Enquirer, the adult film star Stormy Daniels, and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, among others, but one person they haven’t heard testify is Trump himself …so far. He has, however, pledged to speak up in court.

Clips of Trump pledging to testify in his NY criminal trial, where the state is about to rest their case. pic.twitter.com/vPHhrCkndP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 19, 2024

One of his lawyers, Alina Habba, insisted that he would be ready and willing to take the stand.

Habba: We know Trump wants to testify. He's willing, he is able, he is nothing to hide it all. He's absolutely ready to tell the truth. pic.twitter.com/9RMgtzVpuA — Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2024

As he’s known to have a tenuous relationship with truthfulness, at best, it’s unlikely that his defence team would allow it – unfortunately, for those who appreciate a political spectacle.

Here’s what he said outside the courtroom on Monday.

Trump: You know they go through all this stuff and there was nothing done wrong. NDAs were perfect. pic.twitter.com/izuUNYB7N9 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2024

And here’s why his lawyers should be worried.

The last thing Trump says here seems very important to the trial: "This is why I'm here. Because WE called it a legal expense." https://t.co/aR7cxZ8p0A pic.twitter.com/xjIf94GXRa — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 20, 2024

Although nobody believes he will get his moment in the witness box, it didn’t stop them having their say on the prospect.

1.

Don’t threaten me with a good time https://t.co/Pe66DwInLw — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 20, 2024

2.

Of course the Coward Trump won't testify. "Only criminals take the 5th"…right, Donald? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 20, 2024

3.

Trump was never going to testify.

He’s a chickenshit who will blabber on and on about who or what or why “prevented him from doing it” because it wasn’t that he “didn’t want to” blah blah.

And it’s all bullshit.

He won’t because he’d get destroyed.

And he damn well knows it. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 20, 2024

4.

NARRATOR: He did not testify. https://t.co/7LXVg8CzfZ — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 20, 2024

5.

Trump will not testify. He is unable to control himself, and is incapable of not perjuring himself. He is also a coward. All great characteristics of a presidential candidate. https://t.co/mqFRtl1DWn — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 20, 2024

6.

Looking forward to it. Of course, she also said this before the Carroll trial. And the civil fraud trial. https://t.co/5AHIWJSr65 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 20, 2024

7.

Trump wants to testify in the court of public opinion only, where he’s never under oath and there is no cross-examination. Anything else is a pack of lies. pic.twitter.com/qmWYncv9P1 — T in KC (@guardianogeloso) May 20, 2024

8.

Ok then get on the stand, tough guy. https://t.co/gfxTlWy8MA — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 20, 2024

9.

Sweet, get the popcorn. <no, he will not testify> https://t.co/pt2DML8HMn — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 20, 2024

10.

Ummm ok so go for it https://t.co/ILn4PdTOYK — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 20, 2024

11.

Another Classic Trump lie. Trump barely participates in depositions there is no way he'll take the stand. https://t.co/dyJiTQHiuj — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) May 20, 2024

12.

No person in history has been less ready to tell the truth than Donald Trump https://t.co/Vu5FwuqXNg — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) May 21, 2024

One final thought.

Just a reminder: the jury absolutely cannot hold it against Trump for not testifying. BUT YOU CAN. If Trump promised you at a press conference that he’d testify and then doesn’t, you should conclude he’s guilty as hell. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 20, 2024

