‘What’s the biggest lesson employment has taught you?’ 19 takeaways for the ages

People have been sharing the things they know now what they wish they’d known then after @Vickcantmiss asked this over on Twitter.

What is the biggest lesson that employment has taught you? — ⛱️ (@Vickcantmiss) May 20, 2024

And these 19 were all takeaways for the ages.

HR exists to protect the company, not the employee — Da Owlcoholic (@daowlcoholic) May 20, 2024

that humans are really good at masking who they really are when there is a financial incentive to do so — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) May 20, 2024

Every job you ever have, pays you the least amount possible for the skill set and value you provide The company ONLY makes money by keeping the value you create Profit is what they don’t pay you, and what the owners keep for themselves as lil bonus for doing nothing https://t.co/iogHOphlJx — Justin T Brown (@jtbthought) May 21, 2024

You get much further being well liked than you do being good at your job — Butch Body (@KeonJsteele) May 21, 2024

There is no financial freedom in your life , you’ll always budget according to your salary , there is no room to expand — Broggs (@broggsmacharia) May 20, 2024

Advancement is often just luck and timing. Stay ready. https://t.co/R5VNUGzPYu — LastNoleOfKrypton (@GodofKrypton) May 20, 2024

That even if you have qualifications and do your job well. The work colleague that people find more likeable and attractive, will get the promotion and pay rise over you. Even though they’re less qualified. — Alice (@August_Virgo84) May 20, 2024

