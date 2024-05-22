Celebrity actors films

Martin and Francesca Scorsese listing their movie lover credentials for a TikTok meme is today’s best thing

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 22nd, 2024

Actor Francesca Scorsese, is the star of We Are Who We Are, but she is also the very funny and social media-savvy daughter of legendary director Martin Scorsese.

She has tapped into a playful side of her dad, which has been a delight for the rest of us, and their newest production may be our favourite so far.

The pair ran with a meme where people have been listing the things they do because of the groups they belong to – football fans, parents, opera singers etc. And now – movie lovers.

@francescascorsese We’re movie lovers… #fyp #dadsoftiktok #martinscorsese #movielovers ♬ original sound – Francesca

Five stars – no notes. TikTok loved it.

He’s Martin Scorsese, OF COURSE he’s going to direct a Tik Tok to perfection!
natalie not portman

This is AMAZING! The direction at the start – he should really make films.
Esmé Louise James

We’re movie lovers, so of course we’re big fans of Francesca and her dad!
Turner Classic Movies

Okay but are you movie lovers?
Mario Badescu

I think so!
Francesca

Officially our fave video on this app.
The Oscars

We’ve made it to Scorsese TikTok!
Ethan Trace

Of course, Twitter/X got wind of it and was just as smitten as TikTok had been.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We would watch the hell out of this.

And the Oscar goes to …Francesca Scorsese’s TikTok of her dad, Martin, naming ‘feminine items’

