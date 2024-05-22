Martin and Francesca Scorsese listing their movie lover credentials for a TikTok meme is today’s best thing

Celebrity actors films

Actor Francesca Scorsese, is the star of We Are Who We Are, but she is also the very funny and social media-savvy daughter of legendary director Martin Scorsese.

She has tapped into a playful side of her dad, which has been a delight for the rest of us, and their newest production may be our favourite so far.

The pair ran with a meme where people have been listing the things they do because of the groups they belong to – football fans, parents, opera singers etc. And now – movie lovers.

Five stars – no notes. TikTok loved it.

He’s Martin Scorsese, OF COURSE he’s going to direct a Tik Tok to perfection!

natalie not portman

This is AMAZING! The direction at the start – he should really make films.

Esmé Louise James

We’re movie lovers, so of course we’re big fans of Francesca and her dad!

Turner Classic Movies

Okay but are you movie lovers?

Mario Badescu I think so!

Francesca

Officially our fave video on this app.

The Oscars

We’ve made it to Scorsese TikTok!

Ethan Trace

Of course, Twitter/X got wind of it and was just as smitten as TikTok had been.

Francesca Scorsese deserves a nobel prize for this pic.twitter.com/auBJaHWFWN — maddi ✨ (@_cardamomthymes) May 20, 2024

Francesca & Martin Scorsese in a new TikTok together. This is the best thing you’ll watch today.pic.twitter.com/6DMMI4RygO — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 20, 2024

The greatest gift god gave to humanity besides his son was giving someone like Martin Scorsese a gen z DAUGTHER. https://t.co/4zDlR8J4Sa — The 2nd biggest hater (@sofiaa__301) May 20, 2024

TikTok star Martin Scorsese might be my favorite version of him lmao I love when Francesa does TikToks with him it’s so wholesome. https://t.co/C9TFF9Zrwf — Shein CDM (@youdoingtoomuch) May 21, 2024

marty casually revealing that he owns the red shoes from the movie the red shoes… GOAT https://t.co/lPMEO3dVqc — Jenna Maroney News & Updates (@discoscooby) May 21, 2024

Martin Scorsese directing his daughter for a TikTok from behind a wall has just given me enough fuel for the rest of the month https://t.co/JnIhpFZ83Q — Chuck (@NotChuckStein) May 21, 2024

they outdid themselves yeah https://t.co/Wy2XwyX5N9 — emelevil (@emelyariasp) May 20, 2024

It can't get any cuter than this. https://t.co/rQY1dghj39 — galwithdimples  (@galwithdimples) May 21, 2024

That look he gave when she said of course we’re going to tell you what real cinema is lmfao https://t.co/InNQXz3nXA — Francis “Epic” Bacon (@suspiraserhead) May 21, 2024

We would watch the hell out of this.

I need a new version of Cribs, but it's just directors showing off their collections of films https://t.co/zBeHIHPx7z — Pat (@pattbb8) May 20, 2024

