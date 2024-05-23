Brian Cox responded to Rishi Sunak’s epic election launch fail and things got even better

Celebrity brian cox Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak had an election to announce but all people could talk about was why he was doing it in the peeing rain while ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ blared out in the background.

If only there was a £2m media briefing room at Downing Street with a roof and everything… pic.twitter.com/gDZPfq32nX — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) May 22, 2024

It was erstwhile Westminster protestor Steve Bray blaring out Labour’s 1997 election anthem …

we had a good run at Downing Street but both and amplifiers got soaked and blown. They lasted for the moment that mattered. pic.twitter.com/zH0LInQzaY — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) May 22, 2024

… and it’s already gone back into the top 10.

we're going to send D:REAM back to number one, aren't we? — Kate (@katebevan) May 22, 2024

Naturally thoughts turned to D:Ream’s most famous former member, the magnificent Professor Brian Cox.

And he double down in style.

Things Can Only Get Better is of course the most appropriate song for today, but let me throw another one into the ring to add a little variety… pic.twitter.com/MZmu1YfBKm — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) May 22, 2024

Boom!

Professor Cox (formerly of D:Ream) for the win https://t.co/6HF9IVff8K — LadyFell (@Lady_Fel) May 22, 2024

We’re going to have some fun 🙂 — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) May 22, 2024

Source @ProfBrianCox