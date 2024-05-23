Celebrity brian cox Rishi Sunak

Brian Cox responded to Rishi Sunak’s epic election launch fail and things got even better

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2024

Rishi Sunak had an election to announce but all people could talk about was why he was doing it in the peeing rain while ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ blared out in the background.

It was erstwhile Westminster protestor Steve Bray blaring out Labour’s 1997 election anthem …

… and it’s already gone back into the top 10.

Naturally thoughts turned to D:Ream’s most famous former member, the magnificent Professor Brian Cox.

And he double down in style.

Boom!

Source @ProfBrianCox