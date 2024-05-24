Entertainment fails quiz

This hilarious quiz show fail was already good but the fellow contestant’s reaction takes it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated May 24th, 2024

We’ve featured a few memorable and very, very funny quiz show fails on these pages in the past.

There was this (to be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate it, but it helps’).

And this.

And also this (a celebration, not an answer, but stick with it).

Today’s Jeopardy Winner Celebrating
byu/swifthandsam infunny

But they can all step aside for the next few days at least because there’s got a new favourite quiz show fail in town.

And it’s not just what he says – well, it is – but his fellow contestant’s reaction. Glorious.

And credit also to the host Pat Sajak’s reaction!

To conclude.

Source @TayVictoria8