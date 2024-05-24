This hilarious quiz show fail was already good but the fellow contestant’s reaction takes it to a whole new level
We’ve featured a few memorable and very, very funny quiz show fails on these pages in the past.
There was this (to be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate it, but it helps’).
Never forget. pic.twitter.com/NcR9TIEaqr
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) September 12, 2023
And this.
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 9, 2023
And also this (a celebration, not an answer, but stick with it).
Today’s Jeopardy Winner Celebrating
byu/swifthandsam infunny
But they can all step aside for the next few days at least because there’s got a new favourite quiz show fail in town.
All time #WheelOfFortune moment right here pic.twitter.com/Nu5j47FcSm
— Taylor J (@TayVictoria8) May 23, 2024
And it’s not just what he says – well, it is – but his fellow contestant’s reaction. Glorious.
— omsportsburner (@omsportsburner) May 24, 2024
And credit also to the host Pat Sajak’s reaction!
What’s amazing here is that while Pat Sajak simply answers “No,” what he effectively communicates is “Man, what the fuck is wrong with you?” https://t.co/n7ngHUfVAY
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 24, 2024
To conclude.
his family is never going to let him live this down.
— Lucha Dad (@LuchaFamily) May 23, 2024
Source @TayVictoria8