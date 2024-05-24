This hilarious quiz show fail was already good but the fellow contestant’s reaction takes it to a whole new level

Entertainment fails quiz

We’ve featured a few memorable and very, very funny quiz show fails on these pages in the past.

There was this (to be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate it, but it helps’).

And this.

And also this (a celebration, not an answer, but stick with it).

But they can all step aside for the next few days at least because there’s got a new favourite quiz show fail in town.

And it’s not just what he says – well, it is – but his fellow contestant’s reaction. Glorious.

And credit also to the host Pat Sajak’s reaction!

What’s amazing here is that while Pat Sajak simply answers “No,” what he effectively communicates is “Man, what the fuck is wrong with you?” https://t.co/n7ngHUfVAY — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 24, 2024

To conclude.

his family is never going to let him live this down. — Lucha Dad (@LuchaFamily) May 23, 2024

Source @TayVictoria8