The Tories’ mandatory National Service policy has gone down as well as you’d expect – 37 best reactions

In case you were wondering why Rishi Sunak had announced a day off from his nation-hopping campaign trail, it was probably to give him a break from PR disasters, like posing in front of an exit sign, looking confused by the concept of bread – or holding a press conference at the birthplace of the Titanic.

"Just make sure I don't get photographed next to an exit sign" pic.twitter.com/RyQWEgIKs2 — Chris Atkins (@scatatkins) May 24, 2024

the bacon sandwich moment pic.twitter.com/sSQ0RUi7wX — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 23, 2024

On a visit to the Titanic Quarter today, I asked the Prime Minister if he is captaining a sinking ship going into this election @BelfastLive pic.twitter.com/fjjPMhYX2B — James McCarthy (@JamesMcCarthy97) May 24, 2024

So, what did he come up with to boost his re-election hopes? This …

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak says he will bring back National Service if Tories win general election Read more https://t.co/fk4sXewTOk — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2024

There was one slight problem, amongst others, with announcing a plan to introduce mandatory National Service – Sunak has already ruled it out. 5 months ago pic.twitter.com/ZkVAyymmli — Jon Tonge (@JonTonge) May 25, 2024

That might put a slight damper on any plans the Tories had to pull up Starmer for flip-flopping.

It could, however, be just the policy to increase voter turnout in the traditionally disengaged 18-25 demographic. Not usually known to be fans of the Conservatives, but probably a lot less likely to vote for Conservatives who want to conscript them.

Go for it Sunak… Let’s hope this move mobilises the hell out of the youth vote. https://t.co/IrRrrQdg8A — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 25, 2024

Rishi Sunak might have found a way to boost voter turnout among young people. — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) May 25, 2024

“ help me out here team .. what’s the best way to drive up the youth vote ?” https://t.co/1hzEQQF3QF — emily m (@maitlis) May 25, 2024

We’re beginning to wonder whether Labour has an insider on the Sunak campaign team.

BREAKING: Labour responds to Rishi Sunak’s plan to introduce national service for all 18 year olds "This is another desperate £2.5 billion unfunded commitment from a Tory Party which already crashed the economy, sending mortgages rocketing, and now they're spoiling for more.… https://t.co/vkyQr5q7fB — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 25, 2024

As unlikely as it is that the Conservatives will ever get to implement this policy, it certainly grabbed people’s attention – and not in a good way.

1.

2.

"Your kids are in danger under starmer because idk, reasons. Also, we're going to press gang your kids into the army!" — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) May 25, 2024

3.

Labour: We need to get more young people into polling booths! Conservatives: We need to get more young people into uniform! — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) May 25, 2024

4.

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 25, 2024

5.

I thought Sunak was meant to be having a day off from campaigning, but fair play, he dropped the 'Bring back national service' thing at the last minute, lest we go a whole 24 hours without a dose of absolute political batshittery. — Dean Burnett (@[email protected]) (@garwboy) May 25, 2024

6.

Nobody born since October 1939 has undertaken National Service in the UK. Those people are now aged at least 85. This policy is aimed at winning the votes of people who never did National Service themselves but who want to force others to do it. https://t.co/KJSrBNORlo — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 25, 2024

7.

Rishi Sunak had a terrible start to his campaign, took an unscheduled day off to work with his team and came up with the single worst policy of modern times. Fair play. — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) May 25, 2024

8.

National Service was only around for about 16 years in the UK in the aftermath of the trauma of World War 2, yet it remains in the minds of many one of the cornerstones of that mythical past when Britain was GREAT. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 25, 2024

9.

MR SUNAK NO, YOU’VE ALREADY SECURED THE CUNT VOTE IT’S THE OTHER VOTES YOU NEED. MR SUNAK- https://t.co/LJccldpCD8 pic.twitter.com/JEgjy0LWfR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 25, 2024

10.

Hey parents. We’re going to conscript your kids into the army. Can I win now? https://t.co/jXasVR8m4d — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) May 25, 2024

11.

Rishi Sunak pledges to re introduce national service, but there's an opt out to volunteer instead Guess who will be pushed into national service, and guess who will have the opt out — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 25, 2024

12.

He's done it just to keep Marc Francois from quitting I reckon. — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 25, 2024

13.

The birch for young rapscallions 2/1

The ducking stool for shrewish wenches 3/1

Witch stake burning 5/1

Whatever other shit that old bloke who

supports Reform wants – evens. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 25, 2024

14.

As someone who got hypothermia when I was 16 during a practice bronze Duke of Edinburgh award walk in JUNE I don’t think national service would have helped me — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 25, 2024

15.

Rishi Sunak will introduce a new form of national service, as the only way to fill all the gaps for Tory candidates in this election. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 26, 2024

16.

Tories want to bring in national service for 18yr olds

1️⃣ 12 months full time in armed forces or

2️⃣1 weekend a month voluntary work

What they mean is poorer kids go into military & richer kids can help out locally

As if young people didn’t have enough reasons to vote this lot out — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 25, 2024

17.