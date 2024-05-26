Politics conservatives general election

The Tories’ mandatory National Service policy has gone down as well as you’d expect – 37 best reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 26th, 2024

In case you were wondering why Rishi Sunak had announced a day off from his nation-hopping campaign trail, it was probably to give him a break from PR disasters, like posing in front of an exit sign, looking confused by the concept of bread – or holding a press conference at the birthplace of the Titanic.

So, what did he come up with to boost his re-election hopes? This …

There was one slight problem, amongst others, with announcing a plan to introduce mandatory National Service – Sunak has already ruled it out.

That might put a slight damper on any plans the Tories had to pull up Starmer for flip-flopping.

It could, however, be just the policy to increase voter turnout in the traditionally disengaged 18-25 demographic. Not usually known to be fans of the Conservatives, but probably a lot less likely to vote for Conservatives who want to conscript them.

We’re beginning to wonder whether Labour has an insider on the Sunak campaign team.

As unlikely as it is that the Conservatives will ever get to implement this policy, it certainly grabbed people’s attention – and not in a good way.

