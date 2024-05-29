Politics general election Liberal Democrats

Ed Davey really took the plunge to highlight the pollution of the UK’s waterways

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 29th, 2024

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Sir Ed Davey decided to make a splash to highlight the Liberal-Democrats’ policies to clean up the UK’s waterways, including Windermere in the Lake District, which has been contaminated with over 27,000 hours of untreated sewage discharges in the past four years.

Watch what he did.

The Lib Dem leader fell into the lake several times during the policy launch, admitting that some falls were purely for the camera.

With the Tories pulling off a string of embarrassing PR gaffes in the course of their own campaign, we can understand the urge to do something eye-catching – but it’s the bug-catching we’d be worried about.

Opinions were divided on the wisdom of the stunt, and whether it was accidental or not, but it definitely got people talking.

