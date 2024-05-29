Ed Davey really took the plunge to highlight the pollution of the UK’s waterways

Politics general election Liberal Democrats

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Sir Ed Davey decided to make a splash to highlight the Liberal-Democrats’ policies to clean up the UK’s waterways, including Windermere in the Lake District, which has been contaminated with over 27,000 hours of untreated sewage discharges in the past four years.

Watch what he did.

.@EdwardJDavey gets off to a flying start in Windermere as the Lib Dems continue on the election campaign trail pic.twitter.com/D7CCFLUB6t — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) May 28, 2024

The Lib Dem leader fell into the lake several times during the policy launch, admitting that some falls were purely for the camera.

With the Tories pulling off a string of embarrassing PR gaffes in the course of their own campaign, we can understand the urge to do something eye-catching – but it’s the bug-catching we’d be worried about.

Let’s hope he doesn’t get a stomach bug from all the sewage https://t.co/fnHyrEo14b — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 28, 2024

Opinions were divided on the wisdom of the stunt, and whether it was accidental or not, but it definitely got people talking.

1.

Ed Davey falls into sewage-filled Lake Windermere and has to swallow a whole load of shit. Should remind him of the coalition years. pic.twitter.com/VloeYFB1Ej — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 28, 2024

2.

Tim Farron has defeated Ed Davey in combat and now returns to being Leader of the Liberal Democrats. pic.twitter.com/p5tATRS4zE — James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) May 28, 2024

3.

“BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL” pic.twitter.com/S6TlakkVXy — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 28, 2024

4.

I sometimes think Boris Johnson’s one contribution to British politics was showing others how much publicity mileage there was in a zipwire stunt. https://t.co/OTHMJjcfAd — emily m (@maitlis) May 28, 2024

5.

This election truly is the satire motherlode. Just…yeah. https://t.co/zQSgeL7WAB — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 28, 2024

6.

Who do you prefer?

Rishi Sunak, who showed fantastic football skills yesterday emphasising his supreme athleticism.

Or bungling Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey unable to stand up on a paddle board.

Let’s just say God is telling us vote Conservative NOT Lib Dem!pic.twitter.com/Ij8kcLp2rn — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 28, 2024

7.

What in God’s name would make you think it was a good idea to set up a photo op that was guaranteed to have your party leader fall into a lake that’s been in the news lately because it’s already full of sh*t? https://t.co/fOe7LZ3ucF — Douglas Jackson (@Dougwriter) May 28, 2024

