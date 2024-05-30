Donald Trump is the first US President to be a convicted felon – 34 initial reactions

Politics donald trump

The New York jury in the first completed criminal case against a former US President has returned with a guilty verdict on all counts against Donald Trump.

Donald Trump found guilty of falsifying business records, becoming first ex-president to be convicted of a crime https://t.co/lKeWHi1Y41 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 30, 2024

Trump had tried to preserve his chances of being elected in 2016 by disguising hush money payments of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels as legal expenses.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. https://t.co/rkCcfnBNl7 pic.twitter.com/oEAIUAyugi — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2024

He spoke outside the courtroom, admitting his guilt and agreeing he isn’t fit to be President again. Lol, just kidding – he did the old ‘It’s a fix’ speech again.

Trump: This was a disgrace. This is a rigged trial pic.twitter.com/0pBL4A6yu4 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2024

He is expected to face sentencing on July 11th, four days before he should receive the official nomination to be the Republican candidate in the election.

"IS GUILTY A BAD THING" pic.twitter.com/zhTbRbEZuu — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) May 30, 2024

He fought the law and the law won. pic.twitter.com/IJ3iTsaCpN — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) May 30, 2024

Trump found guilty on all 34 counts. Here’s why that’s bad for Joe Biden. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 30, 2024

The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2024

That’s Numberwang!!!!!!!! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2024

34 is now my favorite number. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 30, 2024

Ah ah ah pic.twitter.com/Xtg0GrUtwY — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) May 30, 2024

Everyone’s head at Fox News just exploded into a million swastikas. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 30, 2024

I have convicted

Donald Trump

of thirty-four

felonies and which

he was probably

hoping

to get away with forgive me

there were so many

so delicious

and so cold — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) May 30, 2024

And I still stand by what I called him in 2016 pic.twitter.com/AEV3xgL0i7 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 30, 2024

So shocked that Donald Trump turns out to be a criminal. It’s always the quiet ones, isn’t it. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) May 30, 2024

By my calculations Trump is gonna take a day off and then recommend bringing back National Service. — sinhaha (@paulybengali) May 30, 2024

A man with 34 felonies appointed one-third of our Supreme Court. #verdict — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 30, 2024

I bet Donald Trump is… pic.twitter.com/cG8VNTFhT0 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) May 30, 2024

