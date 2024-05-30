Politics donald trump

Today in Trumpland, a fan has painted his hero as Muhammad Ali defeating Robert De Niro – no, really

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 30th, 2024

Robert De Niro really doesn’t like Donald Trump, and he’s not afraid to say so – in the most NSFW terms.

For example, here’s his rant about Trump on a recent episode of The View. Whoever was in charge of the bleep button deserves an award.

As Trump’s fraud case in New York drew to a close, De Niro absolutely eviscerated him.

Outside the courtroom, Trump hit back.

His spokesperson, Jason Miller, described the recently Oscar-nominated actor as ‘washed up’.

Trump then took to Truth Social to air more of his thoughts on De Niro.

I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left - MAGA. Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!

Perhaps the most MAGA-coded response was from Staten Island artist Scott LoBaido, who depicted the almost 78-year-old former President – who has spent a portion of his time in court asleep – as a Muhammad Ali-esque boxer, but instead of a defeated Sonny Liston at his feet, it’s Robert De Niro.

Let’s take another look at that.

A still of the painting described in the text, showing Trump as Ali, with De Niro on the floor as his opponent.

The Trump cultists might not realise how ridiculous it is, but everybody else does, and the comments are spectacular.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Just when you thought they’d hit the cringe motherlode, they go and pull a stunt like this.

You can watch the full De Niro speech from outside the court here.

READ MORE

Donald Trump has a painting of himself with other US presidents – 18 brutal takedowns

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab