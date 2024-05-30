Today in Trumpland, a fan has painted his hero as Muhammad Ali defeating Robert De Niro – no, really

Politics donald trump

Robert De Niro really doesn’t like Donald Trump, and he’s not afraid to say so – in the most NSFW terms.

For example, here’s his rant about Trump on a recent episode of The View. Whoever was in charge of the bleep button deserves an award.

“Excuse my French.” The View mutes the audio multiple times on Robert De Niro as he rips into Donald Trump. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/1budnldbjD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 14, 2024

As Trump’s fraud case in New York drew to a close, De Niro absolutely eviscerated him.

De Niro: It is a coward's violence. You think trump every threw a punch himself? Or took one? He hid in the White House bunker with protestors outside. He directs the mob to do his dirty work for him. pic.twitter.com/CnfqOHfOrR — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2024

Outside the courtroom, Trump hit back.

Trump just destroyed Robert De Niro lmao "And then they have a protester, Robert De Niro yesterday. He's a fool. He's a broken down fool. Standing out there–he got MAGA-ED. He got MAGA-ED yesterday. He got a big dose of it" pic.twitter.com/jJLE4fi4G1 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 29, 2024

His spokesperson, Jason Miller, described the recently Oscar-nominated actor as ‘washed up’.

Miller: The best that Biden can do is roll out a washed up actor. Don’t worry, my remarks will be shorter than The Irishman. pic.twitter.com/bMP49qhxAR — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2024

Wish I was as washed up an actor as Robert De Niro. ‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/5po0two5ve — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) May 29, 2024

Trump then took to Truth Social to air more of his thoughts on De Niro.

Perhaps the most MAGA-coded response was from Staten Island artist Scott LoBaido, who depicted the almost 78-year-old former President – who has spent a portion of his time in court asleep – as a Muhammad Ali-esque boxer, but instead of a defeated Sonny Liston at his feet, it’s Robert De Niro.

Another normal day for the cult outside the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/AZmdnMyPWe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 29, 2024

Let’s take another look at that.

The Trump cultists might not realise how ridiculous it is, but everybody else does, and the comments are spectacular.

1.

2.

3.

FFS. So many pathetic people with nothing better to do than waste time worshiping a worthless narcissistic clown.

Get a life cult sheep. — Bill (@bdowney2338) May 29, 2024

4.

Don’t these people have jobs or hobbies other than this? https://t.co/aAFyT2xIOX — Alison Berkowitz (@aliberk65) May 29, 2024

5.

Trump as a Black man beating up an elderly man is so many levels of wrong my brain has short-circuited. What even is this monstrosity? Is it so awful it has somehow become genuine art? https://t.co/oTN2KqiUYP — FormerGregSamsa (@MJaMitchell) May 29, 2024

6.

I mean ya gotta love people's heads exploding because their tough guy hero DeNiro is not MAGA — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) May 29, 2024

7.

Say you don’t have a life without saying you don’t have a life. https://t.co/IBhT2m17vp — Mike Stanton (@projomike) May 29, 2024

8.

Jesus, some of the worst art in human history has been created by MAGA cult members in honour of their orange God-King. https://t.co/6snbKJtEiO — Justyn Barnes (@justynbarnes) May 29, 2024

9.

"Couldn't sleep last night, so I decided to pick up the pencil. Do you think he'll like it?" — TruthBeTulled (@Tizull) May 29, 2024

10.

He’s so awful that in order for the cult to keep following him, they have to imagine him as something he’s not. https://t.co/8AbZzMQRa2 — Sharon T (@sha210) May 29, 2024

11.

It’s a Cult https://t.co/Tafxr41fSj — Amber Puga She- Her (@amber_puga) May 29, 2024

Just when you thought they’d hit the cringe motherlode, they go and pull a stunt like this.

#NOW "Robert DeNiro, you are a Mook!" – Trump supporters, after heckling DeNiro yesterday outside of Trump's Trial, today are shouting at Scott Lobaido painting, depicting Trump KO Robert DeNiro. pic.twitter.com/1QdaGztBZi — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 29, 2024

You can watch the full De Niro speech from outside the court here.

