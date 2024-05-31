34 more delightfully gloating posts about Donald Trump’s guilty verdict

Politics donald trump

Apart from certain remote Amazon tribes and people in a coma, we suspect the entire world now knows that Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 counts of fraudulently altering business expenses.

The verdict was unanimous, despite Trump’s legal team having thoroughly employed their veto on jurors.

It only takes ONE juror to hang a jury. Juror #2 answered that Trump’s Truth Social was their only source of news and not even THAT person voted Not Guilty on even ONE charge. Please save your rigged/sham/kangaroo takes for your echo-chamber friends & donors. pic.twitter.com/EWvjqeLE8I — Ryan Silvey (@RyanSilvey) May 30, 2024

On Twitter/X, there has been almost a carnival atmosphere, with far too many posts to share here, but we picked another 34 favourites.

The Donald Trump Presidential Library is going to be one of those little book carts they wheel from cell to cell. — Richy Craven (@RichyCraven) May 30, 2024

When did it become illegal for a married man to sleep with a pornstar, buy her silence with campaign money, and then cover up the payments? It’s like we’re a 3rd world country. — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) May 31, 2024

Home Alone 34: Convicted in New York — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 31, 2024

It’s a good thing he didn’t spend months attacking the judge and his family. That would make the next part really awkward. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) May 30, 2024

I will pay a thousand of your American dollars to see a copy of the Pre-Sentence Report. pic.twitter.com/ygKD1pVpim — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 30, 2024

Covfefelon — Scott Rogowsky (@ScottRogowsky) May 30, 2024

“Absolutely sick of it. World is full of pure snakes. Focusing on myself & the kids from now on. x” pic.twitter.com/ciR5kwE0hc — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) May 31, 2024

Bad news for Trump, even worse news for those who had tickets to see him at Co-Op Live tomorrow night. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) May 30, 2024

I know the president is meant to serve four years but at this rate it looks like he'll be serving at least six. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 30, 2024

Finally Trump has made the whole world happy! — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) May 31, 2024

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty by the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park as well. — Jurassic Park Updates (@JurassicPark2go) May 30, 2024

I wish you well pic.twitter.com/tb1024yKHU — d a n i e l (@dunisayno) May 30, 2024

it was rigged, it was a disgrace, it rigged disgrace. dit was rigged, it was rigrace. disrigged it was….risrigged. pic.twitter.com/w7ujOFwbLi — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) May 30, 2024

I DON’T understand why Donald Trump could not have had his case tried in Moscow like his lawyers requested! — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 30, 2024

17.