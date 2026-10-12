Donald Trump just openly mocked these Magas to their face and their response only made it funnier (and so much more humiliating)

US donald trump MAGA

There’s nothing Donald Trump enjoys more than talking nonsense in front of a crowd of adoring Magas (even though those crowds appear to be dwindling faster than global diesel supplies).

Trump is well aware by now that he can get away with tossing off any old rubbish and they will accept it without question.

Except this is first time we can recall the president actually saying this bit out loud, and the response of these starry-eyed Magas only made it even more humiliating for the poor deluded saps.

Trump: I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap https://t.co/9LLyA30UzI — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. Sometimes his mask slips; he genuinely can’t believe how stupid they are 😂😂 https://t.co/NPOpMbZndw — Tim (@trouble_man90) October 10, 2026

2. Trump to crowd: “It’s amazing. I can say the stupidest things, and you clap.” Crowd: claps In the history of dumb fucking cults, MAGA is by far, the fucking dumbest. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 11, 2026

4. type of shit you see in a south park episode 😭 https://t.co/5y6iJm5fL8 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 10, 2026

5. He’s mocking them to their faces and they clap for it.

Because it’s a cult.

A cult of stupids. https://t.co/D0xP4rMRH4 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 10, 2026

6. He has always known his base well! https://t.co/Hti1JO0Fks — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 10, 2026

7. Right to their faces https://t.co/EtdiPJ09Bl — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) October 10, 2026