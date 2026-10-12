Donald Trump just openly mocked these Magas to their face and their response only made it funnier (and so much more humiliating)
There’s nothing Donald Trump enjoys more than talking nonsense in front of a crowd of adoring Magas (even though those crowds appear to be dwindling faster than global diesel supplies).
Trump is well aware by now that he can get away with tossing off any old rubbish and they will accept it without question.
Except this is first time we can recall the president actually saying this bit out loud, and the response of these starry-eyed Magas only made it even more humiliating for the poor deluded saps.
Trump: I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap https://t.co/9LLyA30UzI
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2026
And these people surely said it best.