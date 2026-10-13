Jake Paul took aim at ‘woke socialists’ but it felt like such a pin-sharp take on the man stood behind him it was uncanny
Donald Trump appears to have got a new best friend and his name is Jake Paul, best described as ‘no, not Logan Paul, that’s his brother’.
Jake (not Logan) Paul took to the stage at a rally in Ohio to do his bit for Trump, taking aim at ‘work socialists’ everywhere except what he had to say about them sounded so much like he was taking about Trump, it was uncanny.
Jake Paul: We have to protect Ohio, we face evil. All they do is talk on Twitter, but Twitter fingers never built the country, hate has never built the country, and the woke socialist movement that we face has never built a country https://t.co/kojp9DocWD
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 13, 2026
And these people surely said it best.