Jake Paul took aim at ‘woke socialists’ but it felt like such a pin-sharp take on the man stood behind him it was uncanny

US donald trump jake paul

Donald Trump appears to have got a new best friend and his name is Jake Paul, best described as ‘no, not Logan Paul, that’s his brother’.

Jake (not Logan) Paul took to the stage at a rally in Ohio to do his bit for Trump, taking aim at ‘work socialists’ everywhere except what he had to say about them sounded so much like he was taking about Trump, it was uncanny.

Jake Paul: We have to protect Ohio, we face evil. All they do is talk on Twitter, but Twitter fingers never built the country, hate has never built the country, and the woke socialist movement that we face has never built a country https://t.co/kojp9DocWD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 13, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. This is the cringiest collapse of a nation in real time — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 13, 2026

2. The psychological projection of this deranged movement needs to be studied https://t.co/xuhWEEx10V — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 13, 2026

3. “twitter fingers never built the country” says a man whose entire career is posting until a retiree agrees to fight him — Nigel (@NigelCarreiro) October 13, 2026

4. Calling it Twitter lmao https://t.co/nt5xMJtZmX — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 13, 2026

5. Do you understand how bad it's going when you intentionally use Jake Paul for anything? — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) October 13, 2026

6. I honestly can’t think of a better avatar for whatever’s left of Trumpism than this. https://t.co/vlb8gRouIq — Luke Thomas Gets Political (LTGP) (@LTGetsPolitical) October 13, 2026