US donald trump jake paul

Jake Paul took aim at ‘woke socialists’ but it felt like such a pin-sharp take on the man stood behind him it was uncanny

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2026

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Donald Trump appears to have got a new best friend and his name is Jake Paul, best described as ‘no, not Logan Paul, that’s his brother’.

Jake (not Logan) Paul took to the stage at a rally in Ohio to do his bit for Trump, taking aim at ‘work socialists’ everywhere except what he had to say about them sounded so much like he was taking about Trump, it was uncanny.

And these people surely said it best.

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