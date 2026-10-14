US donald trump

Trump took the scenic route to his helicopter, and the internet put a comedic spin on it – 17 funniest takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2026

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We’re used to seeing Donald Trump demonstrating what not to do on a field sobriety test, but in his latest amble across the tarmac, he spent so long heading towards the tail of his helicopter that we thought he must be looking for the catering truck.

Watch this.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

The internet went straight for the jugular – which is more than Trump would be able to manage.

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