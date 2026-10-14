Trump took the scenic route to his helicopter, and the internet put a comedic spin on it – 17 funniest takedowns
We’re used to seeing Donald Trump demonstrating what not to do on a field sobriety test, but in his latest amble across the tarmac, he spent so long heading towards the tail of his helicopter that we thought he must be looking for the catering truck.
Watch this.
Trump arrives in Alaska and walks to his helicopter https://t.co/lAdUd8fqxY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026
The internet went straight for the jugular – which is more than Trump would be able to manage.