Politics Ukraine

An over-excited Maga accused a Polish politician of being ‘part of the problem’ in Ukraine and his A++ comeback was properly devastating

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2026

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As if the Ukraine war could possibly get any more devastating, Donald Trump appears to be aligning himself closer than ever to Vladimir Putin, leaving Ukraine susceptible to Russian attacks like it has never been before.

Not least Elon Musk’s essential Starlink system, which appears to have been restricted in recent days with horrifying consequences.

It prompted Polish deputy prime minister Radosław Sikorski to put this question to Elon Musk.

Except it wasn’t Musk who responded, it was Anna Paulina Luna, the Republican congresswoman for Florida, who chose to go very much on the front foot with this response.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because Sikorski’s response was simply brilliantly done, exhibiting the sort of statesmanship that Magas or their hero can only dream of.

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

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