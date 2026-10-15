An over-excited Maga accused a Polish politician of being ‘part of the problem’ in Ukraine and his A++ comeback was properly devastating

Politics Ukraine

As if the Ukraine war could possibly get any more devastating, Donald Trump appears to be aligning himself closer than ever to Vladimir Putin, leaving Ukraine susceptible to Russian attacks like it has never been before.

Not least Elon Musk’s essential Starlink system, which appears to have been restricted in recent days with horrifying consequences.

⚡️ ‘This cannot be a coincidence’ — Ukraine’s Starlink access restricted without warning, Zelensky adviser says. Ukraine relies on Starlink to operate its mid-strike drones in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

https://t.co/62wMD28DUL — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 14, 2026

It prompted Polish deputy prime minister Radosław Sikorski to put this question to Elon Musk.

Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again?

As your European customers, we are watching you. — Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) October 14, 2026

Except it wasn’t Musk who responded, it was Anna Paulina Luna, the Republican congresswoman for Florida, who chose to go very much on the front foot with this response.

That goes both ways @sikorskiradek.

Have you at all assisted @POTUS or @SecRubio in the peace negotiations or are you PART of the problem?? — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 14, 2026

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because Sikorski’s response was simply brilliantly done, exhibiting the sort of statesmanship that Magas or their hero can only dream of.

@RepLuna @POTUS @SecRubio Madam, as a neighbour of both Ukraine and Russia, we would be delighted to support @POTUS in peace negotiations. Please note, however, that to get to a deal pressure should be put on the aggressor and not on the victim of aggression. — Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) October 14, 2026

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1. The most polite 'fuck off' i've ever seen 🫳🎤 pic.twitter.com/SmNfHEDlOW — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) October 14, 2026

2. Sikorski is brilliant, and a firm friend of Ukraine. — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) October 14, 2026

3. The fact that you replied to her with total dignity and respect is unreal. Hats off to you. — Zero Bucks (@zeerobucks) October 14, 2026

4. Sikorski 🇵🇱 is a hero!

He’s so right. 💯 https://t.co/1JJS6NMbmi — Anne G. Øren 🇳🇴🇺🇦🇬🇪 (@orenanne808) October 14, 2026

5. A masterclass in diplomatic takedowns. Schooled them with total dignity and respect. Hats off.🎩🎓 — ʜᴀɴɴᴀ (@tamihania) October 14, 2026

6. Polish leaders need to be on the frontline of EU communication. They are unafraid and straight to the point – and yes, still very polite. — Lotte 🇩🇰🇪🇺 (@MamaBlach) October 14, 2026

7. I think she was not briefed that he was a champion of twitter sarcasm. “Madam…” — Yuliia Misch🇺🇦 (@zikifa) October 14, 2026

8. Make this guy the freaking emperor of Poland, I swear. https://t.co/8WxLC2vSmL pic.twitter.com/x6mUBY8A5D — Szabadság1956🇺🇸 Слава Україні!🇺🇦 Tisza2030🇭🇺 (@Szabadsag1956) October 14, 2026

9. You got to love Sikorsky! Always! — Patrik 🇸🇪🇺🇦 (@herrlin_patrik) October 14, 2026

10. Radek Sikorski puts Anna Paulina Luna, Moscow's representative in Florida, back in her box. https://t.co/Bn15yNrjK4 — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) October 14, 2026

11. The ratio 🤌 — Johanna Nyman (@JohannaNyman5) October 14, 2026