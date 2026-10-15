Entertainment diane morgan marvel Philomena cunk
Diane Morgan stars in the latest Marvel series VisionQuest and you don’t have to watch Philomena Cunk to enjoy these gags (but it will help)
The great Diane Morgan will enjoy something of a gear change in her latest role, the newest Marvel series VisionQuest.
The series – Google, Google – is all about the latest adventures of our favourite synthetic hero Vision, played by Paul Bettany, as he tries to get to grips with things like identity and humanity (so pretty much a regular day for us then).
Morgan plays someone called Handler but to say any more risks spoiling it (plus we can’t make one end of the plot out from the other).
First look at Diane Morgan in Marvel’s new series ‘VISIONQUEST’. https://t.co/EPRCUODvba
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 14, 2026
The reason we mention it is because it prompted no end of Cunk-style observations on the MCU universe, among other things, and very enjoyable it was too.