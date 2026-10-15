Diane Morgan stars in the latest Marvel series VisionQuest and you don’t have to watch Philomena Cunk to enjoy these gags (but it will help)

Entertainment diane morgan marvel Philomena cunk

The great Diane Morgan will enjoy something of a gear change in her latest role, the newest Marvel series VisionQuest.

The series – Google, Google – is all about the latest adventures of our favourite synthetic hero Vision, played by Paul Bettany, as he tries to get to grips with things like identity and humanity (so pretty much a regular day for us then).

Morgan plays someone called Handler but to say any more risks spoiling it (plus we can’t make one end of the plot out from the other).

First look at Diane Morgan in Marvel’s new series ‘VISIONQUEST’. https://t.co/EPRCUODvba — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 14, 2026

The reason we mention it is because it prompted no end of Cunk-style observations on the MCU universe, among other things, and very enjoyable it was too.

1. "The television series Visionquest features the villain Ultron, who decided to kill everyone on Earth after seeing everything on the internet, despite the fact that the internet also hosts the Belgium techno-anthem 'Pump up the Jam'." https://t.co/e4IrfM5j3q — Jasmine('s boobs hurt) (@Ranting_Trans) October 15, 2026

2. "So the question still stands who is this tony park and why did he create a genocidal robot" pic.twitter.com/6xWI686b1N — the zilla ✨ (@zillaofgod16421) October 14, 2026

3. "The name of this show I'm in confuses me. Most people are born with vision, they don't need to quest for it." pic.twitter.com/QSKp810ds7 — Baron of Z-Land (@BaronOfZLand) October 15, 2026

4. "Vision died aged 3, which is the youngest anyone has ever died of old age" pic.twitter.com/f2MLIO6nSP — Creepevan 🥑⚖️ (@1mn0tdaredevil) October 14, 2026

5. "So his name is Vision, but does he actually see?" pic.twitter.com/avyx4tzkcy — Master of Disaster (@AlexTheDominus) October 14, 2026

6. "If Vision's memories have been deleted, is he still Vision? Or is he just a very expensive fridge with opinions?" — grati 🍍 (@umgratinado) October 15, 2026

7. “So How old was Ultron in age of ultron? Cause for a movie called age of ultron they forget to actually specify it” pic.twitter.com/PzsUzNXNHh — Sir Archider (@Xddcc1c) October 14, 2026

8. “Much like the Ship of Theseus, Vision had been taken apart and rebuilt. So he was stopped in his tracks by the plausible suggestion that he was now a boat.” pic.twitter.com/KDlEL38wQ8 — Just Nootles (@itsjustnootles) October 15, 2026

9. “Who is Quest, and why is he on a vision??” pic.twitter.com/9m32dQnTRU — E (@Evans34610123) October 15, 2026