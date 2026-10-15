James Blunt had the very best response to the Sun’s ‘star’s real name unearthed’ scoop

Celebrity James Blunt traitors

Everyone’s waiting with baited breath for the next episode of the Traitors and as far as we are concerned, the longer James Blunt is in it the better.

The former Army captain has proven himself a most capable leader during the challenges, if not so much during the round table discussions.

But he’ll always be our hero on Twitter, where he’s been doing what he does best after the Irish Sun shared a top scoop about the You’re Beautiful singer’s real name.

Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt’s real name unearthed https://t.co/MYqKOYVBCe — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) October 14, 2026

And Blunt saved you and everyone else the bother of a click with an especially devastating comeback that didn’t just have his fans cheering.

By “unearthed”, you mean “is on the first line of his Wikipedia page”. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 14, 2026

Boom!

Just in case you were wondering, this is the first line of his Wikipedia page.

James Blunt (born James Hillier Blount, 22 February 1974) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He is known for his songs “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover”.

And for clarity’s sake, he also added this.

And for clarity, Blount and Blunt are pronounced the same way. But I simplified it to Blunt as I was tired of people rhyming my name with “count”. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 14, 2026

And these people loved it as much as we did.

1. If three people respond negatively to this Tweet they can post a follow up about the "uproar". — wokeandwoofing (@wokeandwoofing) October 14, 2026

2. Next they’ll find out you were one of those army guys. — Keith (@KLoughrin) October 14, 2026

3. That's a relief. Thought it might be Bonnie Blue. — Shrodingers Borderline Normal (@JeremyCordite) October 14, 2026

4. the real insult is identifying you as "celebrity traitors star" instead of "the guy who sings you're beautiful" — Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) October 14, 2026

5. ‘Unearthed’? You’d think they’d excavated his birth certificate from Tutankhamun’s tomb. — Open Season (@OpenSeasonUK) October 14, 2026

6. “Excuse me, would you happen to have a copy of ‘You’re Beautiful’ by J.H. Blount?” — Simon H (@Sihophone) October 14, 2026

And because we’re talking Blunt, here’s what he’s been getting up to elsewhere on Twitter.

Source @JamesBlunt