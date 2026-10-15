Celebrity James Blunt traitors
James Blunt had the very best response to the Sun’s ‘star’s real name unearthed’ scoop
Everyone’s waiting with baited breath for the next episode of the Traitors and as far as we are concerned, the longer James Blunt is in it the better.
The former Army captain has proven himself a most capable leader during the challenges, if not so much during the round table discussions.
But he’ll always be our hero on Twitter, where he’s been doing what he does best after the Irish Sun shared a top scoop about the You’re Beautiful singer’s real name.
Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt’s real name unearthed https://t.co/MYqKOYVBCe
— The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) October 14, 2026
And Blunt saved you and everyone else the bother of a click with an especially devastating comeback that didn’t just have his fans cheering.
By “unearthed”, you mean “is on the first line of his Wikipedia page”.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 14, 2026
Boom!
Just in case you were wondering, this is the first line of his Wikipedia page.
James Blunt (born James Hillier Blount, 22 February 1974) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He is known for his songs “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover”.
And for clarity’s sake, he also added this.
And for clarity, Blount and Blunt are pronounced the same way. But I simplified it to Blunt as I was tired of people rhyming my name with “count”.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 14, 2026
And these people loved it as much as we did.
And because we’re talking Blunt, here’s what he’s been getting up to elsewhere on Twitter.
Source @JamesBlunt