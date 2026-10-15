Celebrity paul mccartney

Paul McCartney told Amy Poehler he remembers his own birth, and the internet just wouldn’t let it be – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 15th, 2026

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Amy Poehler is a bit of a legend.

The actor and comedian is probably best known for her appearances on Saturday Night Live, starring in comedies like Mean Girls and Sisters with her good friend Tina Fey, and for playing the hilariously earnest Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation.

Leslie Knope dancing

Her weekly podcast, Good Hang, allows her to chat and laugh with other celebrities and interesting people, and her most recent hang was with the absolute musical icon and Scouse royalty that is Sir Paul McCartney.

It looked as though they covered a lot of ground, some of it rather moving.

Some of their other exchanges were funny, and some – well, a bit odd. Let’s listen to what the man said.

Impressive, if true. It’s not like he was born yesterday.

Tweeters arrived to take the piss, and it was very entertaining.

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Editors, please take note –

It’s well worth watching the full interview, which you can do here.

Source Good Hang Image Screengrab