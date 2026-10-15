Paul McCartney told Amy Poehler he remembers his own birth, and the internet just wouldn’t let it be – 15 favourite reactions

Celebrity paul mccartney

Amy Poehler is a bit of a legend.

The actor and comedian is probably best known for her appearances on Saturday Night Live, starring in comedies like Mean Girls and Sisters with her good friend Tina Fey, and for playing the hilariously earnest Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation.

Her weekly podcast, Good Hang, allows her to chat and laugh with other celebrities and interesting people, and her most recent hang was with the absolute musical icon and Scouse royalty that is Sir Paul McCartney.

It looked as though they covered a lot of ground, some of it rather moving.

Paul McCartney gets EMOTIONAL talking to Amy Poehler about his late wife Linda McCartney, remembering her LOVE for animals and how STRONG she was ❤️🔥 “She was something else, though lady” https://t.co/Bf7kEDsKzK — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) October 13, 2026

Some of their other exchanges were funny, and some – well, a bit odd. Let’s listen to what the man said.

Paul McCartney Says He Weirdly Remembers Being Born at the hospital and narrates what he saw. “I kind of remember being born.” Paul McCartney told Amy Poehler he remembers the white hospital tiles, the chrome instruments, and the clanging sounds from the hospital where he was born in Liverpool. He explained that he was a forceps birth, meaning doctors had to use instruments to pull him out. Then Amy revealed she was also a forceps baby. “I had dents in my head,” she said. McCartney immediately joked, “Give it up for forceps people!” When Amy described the terrifying experience of having something clamp your head and yank you out, McCartney quipped, “Yeah. It was too good in there.” He eventually admitted he wasn’t sure his memories of being born were even real. — Tokyo (@Tokyo_pi1) October 13, 2026

Impressive, if true. It’s not like he was born yesterday.

Tweeters arrived to take the piss, and it was very entertaining.

1. it's gotta feel so fuckin good to be an old guy and just lie about outrageous shit https://t.co/7rsU68Qbis — defleppardfan94 (@lemonade_grrrl) October 13, 2026

3. Sounds like something a Paul McCartney replacement would say https://t.co/kz5GJ8KRww — josh (oldfriend99) (@oldfriend99) October 14, 2026

4. final boss of whoooo remembers https://t.co/uWHo35OzRH — Aidan James (@mcandidate) October 13, 2026

5. sometimes I think he's an even bigger liar than bob dylan https://t.co/KI57nOPvU6 — helen 🪻 (@payinblood) October 13, 2026

6. Baby Paul when the forceps started clanging pic.twitter.com/r7LdwCNs2A https://t.co/HVB6xqRYd2 — Tom Studans (@maximumwelfare) October 14, 2026

7. Better than Bono’s clanging chimes of doom https://t.co/rEGidaKf2s — Mike Scott (@IrkthePurists) October 13, 2026

8. He doesn’t really need to make up stuff to brag about so I choose to believe him on this one https://t.co/1R44DAxbd5 — Rory McCarthy (@roryisconfused) October 13, 2026

9. This was actually a trauma response. The clanging forceps stuck with him and they ruthlessly mocked his attempt to process it. https://t.co/nywPZF4Ive pic.twitter.com/9wz4sWKhvM — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 13, 2026

10. This is how like a haunted evil child talks in a horror movie but it's Paul McCartney https://t.co/ZYOrIivo1E — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) October 13, 2026

11. It's because he's a clone; they pulled him out full grown in 1966 https://t.co/ukgsjNFoeC — ☦ Priest M 🏺 (@satsyd_finsun) October 14, 2026

12. The amount of drugs he did when he was younger must have been enormous https://t.co/PNsypdV4wd — Sarrah (@Siiel12) October 14, 2026

13. Paul McCartney is the reincarnated spirit of Tristram Shandy, pass it on https://t.co/s5PJywm5dP — Nora Rawn (@norabird) October 13, 2026

14. Those shrooms can make you remember things that didn't happen. — Human Third Rail (@cyrano54) October 14, 2026

15. He’s Paul McCartney he can say whatever the fuck he wants. He’s an old guy AND a Beatle. Guy’s got superpowers we could only dream of — Gramps (@xGramps) October 14, 2026

Editors, please take note –

almost shat myself seeing a tweet that started off with "Paul McCartney, 84" — deranged tomboy (@volaresera) October 13, 2026

It’s well worth watching the full interview, which you can do here.

Source Good Hang Image Screengrab