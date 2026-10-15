Paul McCartney told Amy Poehler he remembers his own birth, and the internet just wouldn’t let it be – 15 favourite reactions
Amy Poehler is a bit of a legend.
The actor and comedian is probably best known for her appearances on Saturday Night Live, starring in comedies like Mean Girls and Sisters with her good friend Tina Fey, and for playing the hilariously earnest Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation.
Her weekly podcast, Good Hang, allows her to chat and laugh with other celebrities and interesting people, and her most recent hang was with the absolute musical icon and Scouse royalty that is Sir Paul McCartney.
It looked as though they covered a lot of ground, some of it rather moving.
Paul McCartney gets EMOTIONAL talking to Amy Poehler about his late wife Linda McCartney, remembering her LOVE for animals and how STRONG she was ❤️🔥
“She was something else, though lady” https://t.co/Bf7kEDsKzK
— Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) October 13, 2026
Some of their other exchanges were funny, and some – well, a bit odd. Let’s listen to what the man said.
Paul McCartney Says He Weirdly Remembers Being Born at the hospital and narrates what he saw.
“I kind of remember being born.”
Paul McCartney told Amy Poehler he remembers the white hospital tiles, the chrome instruments, and the clanging sounds from the hospital where he was born in Liverpool.
He explained that he was a forceps birth, meaning doctors had to use instruments to pull him out.
Then Amy revealed she was also a forceps baby.
“I had dents in my head,” she said.
McCartney immediately joked, “Give it up for forceps people!”
When Amy described the terrifying experience of having something clamp your head and yank you out, McCartney quipped, “Yeah. It was too good in there.”
He eventually admitted he wasn’t sure his memories of being born were even real.
— Tokyo (@Tokyo_pi1) October 13, 2026
Impressive, if true. It’s not like he was born yesterday.
Tweeters arrived to take the piss, and it was very entertaining.
Editors, please take note –
It’s well worth watching the full interview, which you can do here.
Source Good Hang Image Screengrab