This BBC News man took his colleague’s groansome car pun and ran with it to outrageous effect
Say what you like about the BBC – please! – but in a broadcast world increasingly dominated by the streamers no-one does regional TV and radio like they do.
And if you want an example of why we love it so much look no further than this BBC Look North clip that went viral on Twitter after it was shared by all-round top telly guy, Scott Bryan.
It’s veteran presenter Peter Levy – no stranger to this sort of thing – who took his colleague Phillip Norton’s groansome car pun and ran with it to outrageous (and hilarious) effect. Like, he really ran with it.
We now cross over to BBC Look North. https://t.co/lGN8Q4nwf9
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 14, 2026
And because we said Peter is no stranger to this sort of thing.
Peter and Paul get the giggles over tales of your oldest appliances in your home! 😂 https://t.co/6iLD9cJ1Ue
— BBC East Yorkshire (@looknorthBBC) July 13, 2023
And here’s just a bit of the love people had for that.
More telly – lots more telly – with @scottygb over on Twitter here.
Source @scottygb