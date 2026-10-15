This BBC News man took his colleague’s groansome car pun and ran with it to outrageous effect

Videos BBC funny puns

Say what you like about the BBC – please! – but in a broadcast world increasingly dominated by the streamers no-one does regional TV and radio like they do.

And if you want an example of why we love it so much look no further than this BBC Look North clip that went viral on Twitter after it was shared by all-round top telly guy, Scott Bryan.

It’s veteran presenter Peter Levy – no stranger to this sort of thing – who took his colleague Phillip Norton’s groansome car pun and ran with it to outrageous (and hilarious) effect. Like, he really ran with it.

We now cross over to BBC Look North. https://t.co/lGN8Q4nwf9 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 14, 2026

And because we said Peter is no stranger to this sort of thing.

Peter and Paul get the giggles over tales of your oldest appliances in your home! 😂 https://t.co/6iLD9cJ1Ue — BBC East Yorkshire (@looknorthBBC) July 13, 2023

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for that.

2. And I thought the Sandero would be the end of the gags! 😳😂 — Alex Greenland (@ajrgd) October 14, 2026

4. It’s the “mines only a small one but it did go up at the weekend” guy again HAHAHAHA what a legend https://t.co/zGDENP3sBu — harry (@_hxrrybxtt) October 14, 2026

6. “No sign yet of the government drawing a line in the Sandero” https://t.co/EdzLw0kMZM pic.twitter.com/u2G559eTUE — Colander 🩵 (@colander20) October 14, 2026

7. You know what's at the end of that rainbow? An Escort. Ford Escort pic.twitter.com/flZZVL1S3B — Alex Greenland (@ajrgd) October 14, 2026

8. He waited 35 years to get that joke on TV https://t.co/aK2JrTeSUp — Sean from Enderby (@SeanfromEnderby) October 14, 2026

9. £180 a year. Worth every penny — SanCastle Air (@SancastleAir) October 14, 2026

10. I genuinely believe look north is one of yorkshires best exports — Charlotte Richards (@ckrichards115) October 14, 2026

More telly – lots more telly – with @scottygb over on Twitter here.

Source @scottygb