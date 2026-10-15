Videos BBC funny puns

This BBC News man took his colleague’s groansome car pun and ran with it to outrageous effect

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2026

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Say what you like about the BBC – please! – but in a broadcast world increasingly dominated by the streamers no-one does regional TV and radio like they do.

And if you want an example of why we love it so much look no further than this BBC Look North clip that went viral on Twitter after it was shared by all-round top telly guy, Scott Bryan.

It’s veteran presenter Peter Levy – no stranger to this sort of thing – who took his colleague Phillip Norton’s groansome car pun and ran with it to outrageous (and hilarious) effect. Like, he really ran with it.

And because we said Peter is no stranger to this sort of thing.

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for that.

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More telly – lots more telly – with @scottygb over on Twitter here.

Source @scottygb