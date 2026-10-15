Shield your irony meters – Donald Trump says he doesn’t go around calling people names or mocking them

US

Wrap your irony meters in bubblewrap, put on oven mitts to protect yourself from really aggressive facepalming, and make sure you’re sitting down for this.

We present to you – the least self-aware man in the world …Donald J Trump.

Trump on why he disagrees with Sen. Sullivan calling Putin a dictator: “I have to make deals with people, so I don’t go around calling them names…I don’t go around mocking people. Part of the reason you have that war in the first place is Biden went around mocking Russia.” https://t.co/Ks6iG3ZEzB — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) October 14, 2026

To clarify – in case you thought you might have just hallucinated his response –

He doesn’t call Putin a dictator because he wants to do a deal with him, and he doesn’t go around calling people names or mocking them. And the big fat postscript is that Joe Biden caused the Russian invasion of Ukraine because he mocked Putin.

Unsurprisingly, the internet called BS.

2. Trump, who regularly attacks President Zelensky and calls for his removal, says he won’t call Vladimir Putin a “dictator” because he needs to make deals with him. “I’ve always been a very good deal maker. I became very rich because of deals. So I don’t go around mocking people.” pic.twitter.com/slPk3RPlcG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 14, 2026

4. … yall he truly has lost his damn mind we can play HOURS of footage of him mocking people https://t.co/zeOKi98QYT — mavsmarie (@mavsmarie) October 14, 2026

6. Just ask Little Marco, Sloppy Steve or Sleepy Joe. https://t.co/igNDmMvAdK — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 14, 2026

7. His dementia really is setting in https://t.co/fq0oE8dYYv — Socialist Voice (@SocialistVoice) October 14, 2026