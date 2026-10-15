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Shield your irony meters – Donald Trump says he doesn’t go around calling people names or mocking them

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 15th, 2026

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Wrap your irony meters in bubblewrap, put on oven mitts to protect yourself from really aggressive facepalming, and make sure you’re sitting down for this.

We present to you – the least self-aware man in the world …Donald J Trump.

To clarify – in case you thought you might have just hallucinated his response –

He doesn’t call Putin a dictator because he wants to do a deal with him, and he doesn’t go around calling people names or mocking them. And the big fat postscript is that Joe Biden caused the Russian invasion of Ukraine because he mocked Putin.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

Unsurprisingly, the internet called BS.

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