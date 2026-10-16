Celebrity James Blunt

James Blunt on why he changed his name from ‘Blount’ might be his best Twitter gag ever

John Plunkett. Updated October 16th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

As no-one who reads this pages with any degree of regularity will already know, we’ve got a bit of a thing for James Blunt.

Not just us, obviously, but the 2 million people who follow his every word over there.

And while we’ve enjoyed no end of gags over the years, this one might be his best yet.

It all began when the Sun, or at least a Northern Irish iteration of the Sun, shared this top scoop.

It caught the great man’s attention, who gave it precisely the amount of mockery it deserved by pointing out this.

Except he wasn’t finished there.

NGL, it took us a moment or two to get it (but we’re sure you clocked it straight away). And these people loved it as much as we did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

And despite all those likes, most definitely this.

Last word(s) to the great man.

Source @JamesBlunt