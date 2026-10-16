James Blunt on why he changed his name from ‘Blount’ might be his best Twitter gag ever

Celebrity James Blunt

As no-one who reads this pages with any degree of regularity will already know, we’ve got a bit of a thing for James Blunt.

Not just us, obviously, but the 2 million people who follow his every word over there.

And while we’ve enjoyed no end of gags over the years, this one might be his best yet.

It all began when the Sun, or at least a Northern Irish iteration of the Sun, shared this top scoop.

Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt’s real name unearthed https://t.co/MYqKOYVBCe — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) October 14, 2026

It caught the great man’s attention, who gave it precisely the amount of mockery it deserved by pointing out this.

By “unearthed”, you mean “is on the first line of his Wikipedia page”. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 14, 2026

Except he wasn’t finished there.

And for clarity, Blount and Blunt are pronounced the same way. But I simplified it to Blunt as I was tired of people rhyming my name with “count”. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 14, 2026

NGL, it took us a moment or two to get it (but we’re sure you clocked it straight away). And these people loved it as much as we did.

1. He's disturbingly good at this https://t.co/KvxvB4LECY — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 15, 2026

3. One of the best posts ever. Clever man. https://t.co/t5iJosN7mq — Charlotte Morgan (@MorganBroadcast) October 15, 2026

4. The people in this replies that have missed the joke 😂 — Danny Beckenham (@DannyBeckenham) October 14, 2026

5. what a bunch of silly counts they are — jerrylatter (official) (@jerrylatter) October 14, 2026

6. Be more James Blount. https://t.co/bbI39TaDsy — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) October 15, 2026

7. As always, the man tweets gold. https://t.co/qtcJUZTWNW — Timothy Day (@somefingoruvver) October 14, 2026

8. 🤭🤭🤭 I love him. https://t.co/gOjOf9zcNN — Days since Rishi moved out of number 10.🤭 (@Rishistaxreturn) October 14, 2026

And despite all those likes, most definitely this.

Underrated tweet. Gotta love JB. — Davey Winder (@happygeek) October 14, 2026

Last word(s) to the great man.

Number 2 in the Charts! https://t.co/NAeTCGuAal — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 12, 2026

Source @JamesBlunt