Martin Lewis was trolled for posting a finance poll instead of ending the French riots, and this brilliant reaction was bang on the money
Martin Lewis is the man to go to if you want to stop wasting money, make more of it, or just understand the rules to do with money. He is, after all, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com and the UK’s most well-known consumer affairs activist.
We could be wrong, but we’d suggest that he’s not the first name that springs to mind when you need someone to solve civil unrest in France.
On Monday, he stayed very much in his wheelhouse with this Twitter poll.
Today’s Poll: Do you feel better or worse off than you were five years ago?
— Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 20, 2026
So far, so good. Except, for this right-wing reply guy who missed the memo on Martin’s area of expertise.
Martin asked the obvious question.
Sorry – what are you expecting me to do about the situation in France, as a UK consumer finance specialist on a micro-blogging site?
— Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 20, 2026
The responses were largely on his side.
One comment really stood out, and we can’t imagine anyone is going to beat it anytime soon.
The internet agreed.
We’ll let Martin Lewis have the last word. We can’t argue with this.
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