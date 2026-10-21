Martin Lewis was trolled for posting a finance poll instead of ending the French riots, and this brilliant reaction was bang on the money

Twitter

Martin Lewis is the man to go to if you want to stop wasting money, make more of it, or just understand the rules to do with money. He is, after all, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com and the UK’s most well-known consumer affairs activist.

We could be wrong, but we’d suggest that he’s not the first name that springs to mind when you need someone to solve civil unrest in France.

On Monday, he stayed very much in his wheelhouse with this Twitter poll.

Today’s Poll: Do you feel better or worse off than you were five years ago? — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 20, 2026

So far, so good. Except, for this right-wing reply guy who missed the memo on Martin’s area of expertise.

Martin asked the obvious question.

Sorry – what are you expecting me to do about the situation in France, as a UK consumer finance specialist on a micro-blogging site? — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 20, 2026

The responses were largely on his side.

1. Martin Lewis next up in the "why aren't you sorting out France" game. https://t.co/yvIkItv8jF — Kat "I'll bring the sausage rolls" (@KatarinaHill2) October 20, 2026

2. The least you could do is nip over and lob a couple of Molotovs https://t.co/HuBhTEo7MZ — . (@LouiseRawAuthor) October 20, 2026

3. Guy who thinks ISA is a jihadist organisation https://t.co/8GOLO1rkdd — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) October 20, 2026

4. Nice one Martin 😀 https://t.co/X1OAHkHFsF — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) October 20, 2026

5. I thought it was odd people were expecting Burnham to do something about France, but complaining Martin Lewis isn't on the case is truly the final boss of idiotic comments on this. https://t.co/AWeR6AbK9M — Principles & Pragmatism🌹🏳️‍⚧️🟣🎗️🟦🇺🇦🐝🪷🇬🇧 (@InherentValues) October 20, 2026

6. Is Martin Lewis the president of France? — Atlanta Rey 📚 (@areyoflight) October 20, 2026

One comment really stood out, and we can’t imagine anyone is going to beat it anytime soon.

Go and guard the Musée d'Orsay. You can be the Monet Saving Expert. — Pastor Shapes (@pastorshapes) October 20, 2026

The internet agreed.

7. BLAM — Al Murray 🇺🇦 (@almurray) October 20, 2026

8. They should frame this tweet and hang it in the Musée d'Orsay because it is a masterpiece. https://t.co/YNOkvc7F7k — Little Em (@PetiteEmUK) October 20, 2026

10. A work of art this reply https://t.co/2fJrjlHnEA — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) October 20, 2026

11. 👇 wish I had thought of this https://t.co/bKiZxmULFP — Dont Walrus, we'll Walryou (@MartinEgg3) October 20, 2026

We’ll let Martin Lewis have the last word. We can’t argue with this.

You have completed social media. Congrats — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 20, 2026

Image Screengrab