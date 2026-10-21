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Martin Lewis was trolled for posting a finance poll instead of ending the French riots, and this brilliant reaction was bang on the money

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2026

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Martin Lewis is the man to go to if you want to stop wasting money, make more of it, or just understand the rules to do with money. He is, after all, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com and the UK’s most well-known consumer affairs activist.

We could be wrong, but we’d suggest that he’s not the first name that springs to mind when you need someone to solve civil unrest in France.

On Monday, he stayed very much in his wheelhouse with this Twitter poll.

So far, so good. Except, for this right-wing reply guy who missed the memo on Martin’s area of expertise.

Tweet from London's best, saying Europe is burning and you're doing polls, with a laughing emoji, a photo of a tabloid headline about French riots, and a gif of a woman laughing.

Martin asked the obvious question.

The responses were largely on his side.

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One comment really stood out, and we can’t imagine anyone is going to beat it anytime soon.

Meryl Streep pointing and smiling as part of a crowd giving Halle Berry a standing ovation for winning an Oscar

The internet agreed.

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We’ll let Martin Lewis have the last word. We can’t argue with this.

Image Screengrab