US cringe donald trump

A Mega Maga presented Donald Trump with the Man of the Century award, and the entire internet cringed itself inside out – 15 glorious takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2026

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At long last, Donald Trump can put his desperate desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize behind him, because he’s been given something far better – the Joe Mitchell Man of the Century Award.

Here’s the moment Dozy Don receives the honour of a lunchtime.

Zero sense of shame detected.

We’d like to award Mitchell – the Republican nominee for Iowa’s 2nd congressional district – the Gianni Infantino Award for Arse-kissing in honour of the occasion.

We’ll get one of these tweeters to present it to him after the elections.

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Credit where it’s due – Trump’s made history again.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab