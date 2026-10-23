A Mega Maga presented Donald Trump with the Man of the Century award, and the entire internet cringed itself inside out – 15 glorious takedowns

US cringe donald trump

At long last, Donald Trump can put his desperate desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize behind him, because he’s been given something far better – the Joe Mitchell Man of the Century Award.

Here’s the moment Dozy Don receives the honour of a lunchtime.

Joe Mitchell gives Trump "the man of the century" award (that he just made up) https://t.co/DgTMC6ASCF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026

Zero sense of shame detected.

It was an honor to present President Trump with my own ‘Man of the Century’ award. For doing more for America than any other President. https://t.co/i8vLPWphAD — Joe Mitchell (@joemitchelliowa) October 23, 2026

We’d like to award Mitchell – the Republican nominee for Iowa’s 2nd congressional district – the Gianni Infantino Award for Arse-kissing in honour of the occasion.

We’ll get one of these tweeters to present it to him after the elections.

1. The Make-A-Wish presidency continues to get more and more pathetic https://t.co/wNpwJ4y2o0 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 23, 2026

2. THIS IS THE MOST PATHETIC SHIT EVER OMG 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6XFjGHi6n4 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 23, 2026

3. We remain in the dumbest timeline. https://t.co/IefUabEu1s — John Collins (@Logically_JC) October 23, 2026

4. Starts embarrassing. Gets even worse. https://t.co/joC1r5lzuq — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 23, 2026

5. In the Republican Party, this is your ticket to success. Not policy achievements. Not improving people’s lives. It’s who can kiss Trump’s ass in the most shameless way possible. His cabinet is a perfect example, where they do it every single day. That’s why they have their jobs. https://t.co/Wt6LhovAWe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 23, 2026

7. Imagine the bottomless narcissism required to stand on a stage and clutch a framed, Microsoft Word-templated certificate declaring you "Man of the Century". https://t.co/rJaVZty7pF — Andrew Weinstein (@AWeinstein) October 23, 2026

8. My kids made me a coupon book for Father's Day that was more realistic than this. https://t.co/cqjwjDjaW5 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 23, 2026

10. These people are so unserious. https://t.co/OAy4Hty0xa — Covie (@covie_93) October 23, 2026

11. Fake award for a fake President. https://t.co/fn6DOfufCr — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) October 23, 2026

12. It should be illegal for America to have a President that's this big of a needy loser! It's a national security threat. https://t.co/U9f0mtrknW — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) October 23, 2026

13. WATCH THIS. Right now at Trump's rally in Iowa: "Thank God you're building the ballroom." "They've never given you the Nobel Peace Prize, by the way, which is a disgrace. So I came up with a new award. It's called the Man of the Century Award." 😂 MAGA is a cult. pic.twitter.com/aaZ89YCJuJ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 23, 2026

14. Trump is absolutely the Man of the Century. Not this one – the one with the Black Death, Great Famine, Mongol Conquests and Hundred Years War#MakeThe1300sGreatAgain https://t.co/8WvdtcEzy8 — Lee Aronsohn (@BennyAce) October 23, 2026

15. I'd rather dissipate into nothingness where no one ever remembered my existence than debase myself like this. https://t.co/2oAvk7CWUX — Sir Humphrey 🇺🇦 (@bdquinn) October 23, 2026

Credit where it’s due – Trump’s made history again.

No one has ever won both the FIFA Peace Prize and the Citizens of Iowa Man Of The Century award in the same year https://t.co/fwLYMFXSae — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 23, 2026

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab