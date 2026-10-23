A Mega Maga presented Donald Trump with the Man of the Century award, and the entire internet cringed itself inside out – 15 glorious takedowns
At long last, Donald Trump can put his desperate desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize behind him, because he’s been given something far better – the Joe Mitchell Man of the Century Award.
Here’s the moment Dozy Don receives the honour of a lunchtime.
Joe Mitchell gives Trump "the man of the century" award (that he just made up) https://t.co/DgTMC6ASCF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026
Zero sense of shame detected.
It was an honor to present President Trump with my own ‘Man of the Century’ award.
For doing more for America than any other President. https://t.co/i8vLPWphAD
— Joe Mitchell (@joemitchelliowa) October 23, 2026
We’d like to award Mitchell – the Republican nominee for Iowa’s 2nd congressional district – the Gianni Infantino Award for Arse-kissing in honour of the occasion.
We’ll get one of these tweeters to present it to him after the elections.
Credit where it’s due – Trump’s made history again.
Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab