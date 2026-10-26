US donald trump nobel prize Norway
Donald Trump said Norway was a ‘shithouse country’ and it wasn’t just Norwegians merrily schooling him into next year and back
It’s not only a family-sized McDonald’s that burns deep down in Donald Trump every night.
It’s also his failure to win the Nobel peace prize despite all the made up wars he pretends to have ended since he returned to the White House.
And he’s still wanging on about it, blaming not just the five-person Norwegian Nobel Committee but the entire country of Norway. And he’s just gone further than ever, describing the entire country as a ‘shithouse’.
Trump on Nobel Prize: Norway has become a shithouse country actually https://t.co/yQoD8kBgmd
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2026
‘I’m not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a shithouse country.’
And it prompted no end of A++ responses from Norway lovers – and indeed Norwegians themselves – and it was really rather magnificent.