Donald Trump said Norway was a ‘shithouse country’ and it wasn’t just Norwegians merrily schooling him into next year and back

US donald trump nobel prize Norway

It’s not only a family-sized McDonald’s that burns deep down in Donald Trump every night.

It’s also his failure to win the Nobel peace prize despite all the made up wars he pretends to have ended since he returned to the White House.

And he’s still wanging on about it, blaming not just the five-person Norwegian Nobel Committee but the entire country of Norway. And he’s just gone further than ever, describing the entire country as a ‘shithouse’.

Trump on Nobel Prize: Norway has become a shithouse country actually https://t.co/yQoD8kBgmd — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2026



‘I’m not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a shithouse country.’

And it prompted no end of A++ responses from Norway lovers – and indeed Norwegians themselves – and it was really rather magnificent.

1. Also “shithouse” Norway: 🇳🇴 Press freedom: 1st v. 🇺🇸 64th

🇳🇴 Happiness: 6th v. 🇺🇸 23rd

🇳🇴 Life expectancy: 83 v. 🇺🇸 78

🇳🇴 Wealth fund: $350k each v. 🇺🇸 debt $115k each

🇳🇴 Health cover: everyone v. 🇺🇸 27 million uninsured

🇳🇴 Uni fees: free v. 🇺🇸 $1.87 trillion in student loans https://t.co/PC5vlHNbxF — Joel Willans (@VFinnishProbs) October 25, 2026

2. He is just so fucking embarrassing to this entire country its sickening. https://t.co/p8oscgQVAd — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 25, 2026

3. Why should someone who has repeatedly threatened NATO allies expect to receive the Nobel Peace Prize? The Nobel Peace Prize, Donald. PEACE. What part of that don’t you understand? https://t.co/YudcUCJce6 — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) October 25, 2026

5. What an extraordinary honour for Norway to be insulted by the world’s most spectacular loser, a man so desperate for recognition that he puts his name on everything he touches. Trump will never deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. Being called a shithole by Donald Trump is an honour. — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) October 25, 2026

6. Don't worry, we have no desire to immigrate. That would be a massive downgrade. — T. Zaphirax (Generative Visual Artist) (@TrondZX) October 25, 2026

7. They have free healthcare Free education Higher happiness score And they dont have Trump — CanadaFirst (@CanadianFir) October 25, 2026

8. As a scandinavian I hope he'll soon burn in hell https://t.co/kLDdsAi5hw — D.S 🇪🇺🇩🇰🇬🇱 (@dStroemsborg) October 25, 2026