Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

1.

Woman finds homework assignment for a balsa wood project in kids bag at 8pm on a Sunday night pic.twitter.com/cTTqoBYFEb — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) August 27, 2023

2.



@TNeenan

3.

Went to food court today and was found guilty of enjoying a meal. — Paul Williams (@PaulWilliams_12) August 30, 2023

4.

sent this pic to a random phone number, I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/HhJJzhc5xJ — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) August 31, 2023

5.

Every time i feel bad about being unable to make a clean rip along the plastic tear point of plastic packaging, i remember that our ancestors must have felt the same way when they failed to take down a deer with a clean arrow shot in the forrest. We are one, Ungar One-eye! — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 31, 2023

6.

"You can't always get what you want" yells the 80 year old great grandfather who's worth half a billion & has been treated like a god for half a century to a stadium of office dwellers on SSRIs — Natalie Would (@FuturePopop) August 29, 2023

7.

Gmail told me my password wasn’t secure enough but I couldn’t remember it to change it.

How is it not secure enough if I made it and still can’t crack it?? — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) August 30, 2023

8.

I expected more, if I’m honest. pic.twitter.com/QAtEOw4o1F — E O Higgins (@eohiggins) August 28, 2023

9.

I am standing on the field behind the leisure centre in Crowborough, East Sussex, staring in wonderment at the sky. Tonight’s #BlueMoon has taken my breath away. pic.twitter.com/5QFcBkBpA7 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 30, 2023

10.

Me: Bourbon please.

Drive-through lady: Sir, this is a McDonalds.

Me: Sorry, McBourbon please. Supersize it. — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) August 28, 2023

11.

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman walk into a bar. They're Daphne's brothers from Frasier. — Jonny Morris 🔶 (@jonnymorris1973) August 28, 2023

12.