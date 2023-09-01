Twitter

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated September 1st, 2023

Thanks for dropping by. Make yourself at home, put your feet up, have a cuppa. We’ve got some funny tweets to show you, and we want you to be comfortable.

If you find something you like, give it a retweet.

1.

2.


@TNeenan

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2