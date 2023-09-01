Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Thanks for dropping by. Make yourself at home, put your feet up, have a cuppa. We’ve got some funny tweets to show you, and we want you to be comfortable.
If you find something you like, give it a retweet.
1.
Woman finds homework assignment for a balsa wood project in kids bag at 8pm on a Sunday night pic.twitter.com/cTTqoBYFEb
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) August 27, 2023
2.
3.
Went to food court today and was found guilty of enjoying a meal.
— Paul Williams (@PaulWilliams_12) August 30, 2023
4.
sent this pic to a random phone number, I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/HhJJzhc5xJ
— Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) August 31, 2023
5.
Every time i feel bad about being unable to make a clean rip along the plastic tear point of plastic packaging, i remember that our ancestors must have felt the same way when they failed to take down a deer with a clean arrow shot in the forrest. We are one, Ungar One-eye!
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 31, 2023
6.
"You can't always get what you want" yells the 80 year old great grandfather who's worth half a billion & has been treated like a god for half a century to a stadium of office dwellers on SSRIs
— Natalie Would (@FuturePopop) August 29, 2023
7.
Gmail told me my password wasn’t secure enough but I couldn’t remember it to change it.
How is it not secure enough if I made it and still can’t crack it??
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) August 30, 2023
8.
I expected more, if I’m honest. pic.twitter.com/QAtEOw4o1F
— E O Higgins (@eohiggins) August 28, 2023
9.
I am standing on the field behind the leisure centre in Crowborough, East Sussex, staring in wonderment at the sky.
Tonight’s #BlueMoon has taken my breath away. pic.twitter.com/5QFcBkBpA7
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 30, 2023
10.
Me: Bourbon please.
Drive-through lady: Sir, this is a McDonalds.
Me: Sorry, McBourbon please. Supersize it.
— Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) August 28, 2023
11.
An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman walk into a bar. They're Daphne's brothers from Frasier.
— Jonny Morris 🔶 (@jonnymorris1973) August 28, 2023
12.
If the three wise man had come from Hackney 2023, this is what baby Jesus would have received. pic.twitter.com/RAweMp8iNf
— Rosie Jones (@josierones) August 31, 2023