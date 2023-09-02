Comeback of the Day

Social Media

A Redditor named u/infiniteshort shared this gem of a comeback from an attempt to own the younger generation.

We think that’s what’s known as a double whammy or the old one two. The first comment sets them up and the second knocks them down.

Here are a few things Redditors said about it.

Weren’t Boomers the generation very much against the Vietnam war?

nrvski

Scoreboard! Scoreboard!

HUNT3DHUNT3R

Lmao, couldn‘t imagine boomers nowadays fighting Nazis, they‘re too busy becoming them

MisterSplu

Why does she want kids to die in war?

RadRadiolarian

TRUMPY BEAR AND PDF sent me.

8bitmarty

skipperseven had the perfect question.

Is that the war, where someone had bone spurs, so they didn’t have to go?



Source r/clevercomebacks Image Pixabay