Comeback of the Day
A Redditor named u/infiniteshort shared this gem of a comeback from an attempt to own the younger generation.
We think that’s what’s known as a double whammy or the old one two. The first comment sets them up and the second knocks them down.
Here are a few things Redditors said about it.
Weren’t Boomers the generation very much against the Vietnam war?
nrvski
Scoreboard! Scoreboard!
HUNT3DHUNT3R
Lmao, couldn‘t imagine boomers nowadays fighting Nazis, they‘re too busy becoming them
MisterSplu
Why does she want kids to die in war?
RadRadiolarian
TRUMPY BEAR AND PDF sent me.
8bitmarty
skipperseven had the perfect question.
Is that the war, where someone had bone spurs, so they didn’t have to go?
