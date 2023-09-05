This hilarious A.I. image of Trump is what Democrats fear, apparently – 15 funniest reactions

US

First there was Trumpy Bear …

I can't believe this commercial that just ran on Fox News is for real pic.twitter.com/gGInt8BKhp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2018

Then there was the Trump NFT collection …



And now, yet more proof that Trump fans are delusional – as if the whole ‘stolen election’ thing weren’t proof enough.

You can probably imagine the comments …but you don’t need to.

bro this unintentionally says more about you than it says about any democrat — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 3, 2023

Trump: 6’3”, 215 — stepfanie tyler (@stepfanietyler) September 3, 2023

Damn right we do. This is some freaky shit. Looks like the back of Professor Quirrel’s head https://t.co/hnWY3vx5R6 — Badlydone Emma (Aide to Madam Thirstcretary Qondi) (@chemimommy) September 4, 2023

What? A fantasy AI generated version of a failed, porcine, Ronsealed con man? https://t.co/JWygZyBkK2 — Miffy aka Baroness Heidi Hole of Bonque. (@miffythegamer) September 4, 2023

Nah, dogg. Fearing things that don’t exist is the GOP’s thing https://t.co/KNsjpbFvZb — T in KC (@guardianogeloso) September 3, 2023

Of all the things anyone could fear, it ain’t Herr Big Mac. https://t.co/i5O3CCx1KP — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) September 3, 2023

I don’t get it. Democrats fear a Donald Trump who isn’t out of shape? Why would Democrats care what Donald Trump’s chest, arms and abs look like? Does that make him more fearful? Trump doesn’t look anything like this, nor will he ever. Democrats don’t fear candidates based on… https://t.co/5nP8mLJqon — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 4, 2023

The way MAGA cult members see Trump Vs. the reality. pic.twitter.com/XY8ljh5YDT — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 3, 2023

I think this is more accurate. This guy is a fucking https://t.co/WKlGdM8WWG pic.twitter.com/TFQqDQeTxG — Linda (@SoleckiL) September 3, 2023

everyone has concerns about ai.

it’s not just one party. https://t.co/KIxcST3iWS — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 3, 2023

We’re in an era of the denial of reality – in so many ways. https://t.co/aCYKnHeTA8 — Melvin E. Edwards (@edwards21228) September 3, 2023

This is what Democrats fear. pic.twitter.com/c3yXYZmT2U — tim d.o' (@t__________duds) September 4, 2023

I found the dumbest tweet. pic.twitter.com/OvqF8ZSAOp — Jodie ♈️☮️ (@JodiePP1948) September 4, 2023

This guy? https://t.co/QImqfr8AUI pic.twitter.com/mug1ghpyea — Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@2Strong2Silence) September 3, 2023

He looks to be giving himself a very painful double purple nurple—which is legit terrifying. https://t.co/2uoEB2JcCg — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) September 4, 2023

We always enjoy a bit of sarcasm.

I hope I looks as good as this at his age! https://t.co/l4BUHyQItY — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) September 4, 2023

Did anybody get a worse Christmas present than this fairy tale about Donald Trump?

