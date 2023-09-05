We’re not sure whether this song choice on the Jeremy Vine show was brilliant or terrible

Entertainment

If you hadn’t been aware of the schools concrete crisis disrupting the start of term in the UK, you must surely have noticed it on Monday thanks to the not-really-off-camera NSFW remarks of the Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan.

On Jeremy Vine‘s BBC Radio 2 show, he read out a comment from a listener on the dangerously unstable RAAC, then he played a song.

Listen for yourself.

Almost crashed the car when I heard this (wait for the song). Still deciding whether the music scheduler should be sacked or given a pay rise… pic.twitter.com/lLetYAKZDF — Charlotte Morgan (@MorganBroadcast) September 4, 2023

“Remember those walls I built?

Well, baby, they’re tumblin’ down.”

Tweeters were mostly very impressed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Literally choked while driving when this happened https://t.co/5HLH41aKav — Elissa (@Peakester) September 4, 2023

5.

6.

on her 42nd birthday, beyoncé becomes the official opposition against the UK government https://t.co/iVN4CWAeWO — beyoncé withdrawal sufferer (@theehimbo_) September 4, 2023

7.

every day spent working in radio unlocks a new fear about something that could potentially go wrong https://t.co/deMMXacjYG — KTB (@katiebevano) September 4, 2023

8.

A few months ago they were talking about people struggling with the cost of living crisis and then followed it up with ‘Bills’ by LunchMoney Lewis, it’s unreal music scheduling https://t.co/p3ic3q3R4o — Willl (@willthomas67) September 4, 2023

9.

Top level trolling here!!! https://t.co/n84RVKHPKp — Emma Edwards 〓〓 (@kernowpdnurse) September 4, 2023

10.

This is Homes Under The Hammer level brilliance https://t.co/6VxlFQyGXp — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 4, 2023

The ‘culprit’ owned up. This is on me. Apologies everyone. https://t.co/NtHHMDMJvD — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 4, 2023

He’s coming for Richard Madeley‘s crown.

Hahahaha the closest thing to Alan Partridge we have https://t.co/3V50kR6qRl — Jack Gealy (@jack_gealy) September 4, 2023

READ MORE

Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show ballsed up their Matt Hancock captions and it didn’t end well

Source Charlotte Morgan Image Screengrab, Screengrab