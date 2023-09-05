Entertainment

We’re not sure whether this song choice on the Jeremy Vine show was brilliant or terrible

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 5th, 2023

If you hadn’t been aware of the schools concrete crisis disrupting the start of term in the UK, you must surely have noticed it on Monday thanks to the not-really-off-camera NSFW remarks of the Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan.

On Jeremy Vine‘s BBC Radio 2 show, he read out a comment from a listener on the dangerously unstable RAAC, then he played a song.

Listen for yourself.

“Remember those walls I built?
Well, baby, they’re tumblin’ down.”

Alan Partridge Banter GIFfrom Alan Partridge GIFs

Tweeters were mostly very impressed.

The ‘culprit’ owned up.

He’s coming for Richard Madeley‘s crown.

