You don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this all-time great moment on The Chase (but it helps)
Not the first time we’ve featured a jaw-dropper of a Q&A on ITV’s The Chase, and it won’t be the last.
But it’s definitely the most memorable, a moment that has just gone viral again in Twitter and it’s fair to say you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate it.
But it helps …
Mega ooof.
'Men ignoring Women in Quizzes' is such a regular occurrence but this one is incredible.
And because it got us thinking about The Chase again …
And this.
To conclude.
