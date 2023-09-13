You don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this all-time great moment on The Chase (but it helps)

Entertainment

Not the first time we’ve featured a jaw-dropper of a Q&A on ITV’s The Chase, and it won’t be the last.

But it’s definitely the most memorable, a moment that has just gone viral again in Twitter and it’s fair to say you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate it.

But it helps …

Mega ooof.

‍♂️ IQ of a potato — marty (@martyhayls_eth) September 12, 2023

Cadbury. Might be right the second time — Quantum of Finance (@FinanceQuantum) September 12, 2023

After seeing this for the 50th time I now this he might’ve heard “shall we say Cadbury” — JP (@Jp_hammers) September 12, 2023

'Men ignoring Women in Quizzes' is such a regular occurrence but this one is incredible. — Kateafan (@Kateafan) September 12, 2023

And because it got us thinking about The Chase again …

And this.

The “Fanny Chmelar” moment on The Chase was television gold…pic.twitter.com/TnXytKXvn2 — Incognito (@incotweets) September 12, 2023

To conclude.

Honestly. One of the greatest ever this. https://t.co/ppTWxrZSvw — Carl Murphy (@Carl_Murphy7) September 12, 2023

Source Twitter @NoContextBrits