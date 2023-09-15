A doctor had the perfect response to the misogynist who called female surgeons snowflakes for reporting assault

News

CW: SA

As the general public were reeling from the revelations of horrific misogyny against female surgeons at the hands of their male colleagues – even, at times, extending to sexual assault – one retired doctor wrote a letter on the issue to The Times.

Peter Hilton wasn’t condemning the disgusting treatment of women, but effectively suggesting they should shut up and get on with it.

In case you missed it, this is what he said.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Roshana Mehdian, who has spoken about her experiences of the toxic culture in her sphere, had a thorough rebuttal of Hilton’s position. It pulls not a single punch.

The letter hit the target, picking up a lot of reactions like these –

Sublime smack-down. I know who’d I’d want operating on me. https://t.co/uyOeANLc1j — LucyAbbotts (@LucyAbbotts) September 15, 2023

that final line is a thing of sublime shade.. — Dr Nick (@nickswhite) September 15, 2023

What a closing line! Did they edit it from “I fix bones, not boners?” Seriously tho this is a fantastic reply, using humour to ridicule such archaic and offensive views is a great way to respond to accusations of being “snowflakes” and make Hilton look like the dinosaur he is https://t.co/SGSaFcQj5U — Medlife Crisis (Rohin) (@MedCrisis) September 15, 2023

Hahahahahahaha. More outstanding responses in today’s @thetimes, including this from @RoshanaMN which *surely* originally ended with “I fix bones, not boners”? H/T @MedCrisis pic.twitter.com/TB1Rz3yHw6 — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) September 15, 2023

For all those wondering whether The Times edited Roshana’s letter, she had this explanation.

I did consider boners tbh But ‘erections’ just felt more stark and necessarily painful pic.twitter.com/wHj8g5P6I2 — Roshana (@RoshanaMN) September 15, 2023

We can’t disagree with that.

READ MORE

This Times reader’s letter is the perfect last word for that “30p a meal” Tory MP

Source Dr Ajay M Verma Image Roshana Mehdian, Provakar on Pixabay