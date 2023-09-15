News

A doctor had the perfect response to the misogynist who called female surgeons snowflakes for reporting assault

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 15th, 2023

CW: SA

As the general public were reeling from the revelations of horrific misogyny against female surgeons at the hands of their male colleagues – even, at times, extending to sexual assault – one retired doctor wrote a letter on the issue to The Times.

Peter Hilton wasn’t condemning the disgusting treatment of women, but effectively suggesting they should shut up and get on with it.

In case you missed it, this is what he said.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Roshana Mehdian, who has spoken about her experiences of the toxic culture in her sphere, had a thorough rebuttal of Hilton’s position. It pulls not a single punch.

The letter hit the target, picking up a lot of reactions like these –

For all those wondering whether The Times edited Roshana’s letter, she had this explanation.

We can’t disagree with that.

