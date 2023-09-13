This doctor’s response to sexual harassment in the operating theatre is today’s most shocking read

Life

You might very well have seen the news stories this week about female surgeons being sexually assaulted while operating.

A major analysis of NHS staff reported that 30% of female surgeons who responded said they had been sexually assaulted, 29% of women had experienced unwanted physical advances at work, more than 40% had received uninvited comments about their body and 38% received sexual “banter” at work.

Almost 90% of women said they had witnessed sexual misconduct in the past five years, with 81% of men giving the same answer.

And we mention it because of this letter to the Times which went viral today and it’s an extraordinary read.

Yesterday we learned of the disgusting sexual abuse female surgeons experience in the NHS. Today, writing in the Times, recently retired anaesthetist Peter Hilton unintentionally shows exactly why disgusting sexual abuse in the NHS still thrives & prospers. Un – be – lievable. pic.twitter.com/Ljm8PXbAL8 — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) September 13, 2023

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

We’re lost for words.

Surely that is a parody ? — Mark Edgerton ️‍ (@wellness_work) September 13, 2023

Incredibly, it’s not. — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) September 13, 2023

Fortunately, these people weren’t.

The sheer number of messages I got from (old, male) doctors after I published “This is Going to Hurt” telling me to toughen up was astonishing. To think they’d also condone sexual assault is beyond appalling. https://t.co/VpFWHzFsXB — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 13, 2023

Wishing an absolutely horrible day to Dr Peter Hilton pic.twitter.com/3e8T5FWNgO — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) September 13, 2023

Ethics aside I have to say that as a patient I’d prefer that my surgeon not have to face ‘sexually inappropriate comments and actions’ while she is fixing my insides. Thanks. https://t.co/xj30p3gFm5 — Tony Yates (@t0nyyates) September 13, 2023

An excruciating self-own by someone who feels able to include the lazy, vacuous slur ‘snowflake’ in his text. https://t.co/AJHfPD3g8u — Tony Thorne (@tonythorne007) September 13, 2023

This is a response to an article about female surgeons being groped in the operating theatre. What men like Peter Hilton never get is that it’s calling out behaviour this which shows guts. Shrugging your shoulders, while your female colleagues are abused, is the act of a coward. https://t.co/sXmHGwmA89 — Kate Maltby (@KateMaltby) September 13, 2023

letters in tomorrow’s paper responding to Dr Peter Hilton’s letter pic.twitter.com/UhYV1xQd0U — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 13, 2023

To conclude …

Oh, and this.

Dr Peter Hilton and Tim Gurner really going head to head to win “biggest arsehole on the internet” today… — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) September 13, 2023

Tim Gurner, you say?

