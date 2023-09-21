This furious ‘influencer’ caught in the wild perfectly captures the state we’re in now (NSFW)

Videos

Everyone’s an influencer these days – well, not you or me, obviously – but there are plenty out there, it seems, and every so often you come across one of them in the wild.

Like this woman, who appears to be being asked to move along a plane and is very definitely not happy about it.

The clip went viral on Reddit after it was shared by JustinTrudeauBurner who said: ‘Influencer in the wild.’

Turns out everyone has a bad day sometimes. Even on Instagram.

“I’m Instagram famous..” ‘That’s hilarious and sad, at the same time. .’

virgosnake777 ‘So famous she flies coach.’

zirky ‘That’s an aeroplane.’

Chair_Toaster “I’m instagram famous” ‘I can’t believe we let these people get “famous”. ‘If every user just stopped following them and liking their content, they’d make no money.’

PeteAVA182

Source Reddit u/JustinTrudeauBurner