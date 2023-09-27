Entertainment

The Great British Bake Off returns with cakes, chaos and innuendo – 23 reactions

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2023

Bake Off is back with everything we’ve come to know and love – the tent, the back stories, the silliness, the chaos. Alison Hammond replaces Matt Lucas, but Paul, Prue and Noel are still there.

Once again, the series kicked off with a sketch.

Of course, the new bakers are a crucial ingredient.

You don’t know them yet, but in a few weeks, there’ll be one that you’d die for.

This time, there’s a BSL interpreter – Daryl – in the tent.

For innuendo fans, they turned it up to 11.

Here’s what people had to say about week one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2