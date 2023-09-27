The Great British Bake Off returns with cakes, chaos and innuendo – 23 reactions

Entertainment

Bake Off is back with everything we’ve come to know and love – the tent, the back stories, the silliness, the chaos. Alison Hammond replaces Matt Lucas, but Paul, Prue and Noel are still there.

Our Alison Hammond on #GBBO is Perfect….genius choice Channel 4 ❤️❤️❤️

Congratulations….a wonderful team of bakers too….see you soon — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) September 26, 2023

Once again, the series kicked off with a sketch.

I’m officially part of the bake off family . Tonight @BritishBakeOff 8 pm @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/1ekZB2fbRb — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) September 26, 2023

Of course, the new bakers are a crucial ingredient. New bakers. New Bake Off. We wish them all the very best of luck for Cake Week tonight at 8pm on @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/EZlqf8lWGz — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 26, 2023

You don’t know them yet, but in a few weeks, there’ll be one that you’d die for.

If anything happens to this woman I will die #GBBO pic.twitter.com/9XeOme8WEI — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) September 26, 2023

This time, there’s a BSL interpreter – Daryl – in the tent.

Say hi to BSL interpreter Daryl! Tasha: “Seeing Daryl up at the front and feeling fully part of the show was a really special moment. I couldn’t have done it without him and without the dedication from the show ensuring I had the same access as the other bakers.” ❤️❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ukGjwHtFDd — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 26, 2023

For innuendo fans, they turned it up to 11.

Here’s what people had to say about week one.

YES. BAKE OFF. FINALLY A GOOD THING ABOUT THIS COUNTRY. LET'S RELAX BY WATCHING PEOPLE GET STRESSED BY CAKES. #GBBO — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) September 26, 2023

A few minutes in and Tasha has already nailed The Paul Hollywood Glare™. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/RWGqBjQbUl — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 26, 2023

me suddenly turning into a master baker the minute bakeoff starts #GBBO pic.twitter.com/BYJFGEMWxv — Anna McbrooOom (@mcbroooom) September 26, 2023

These Showstoppers have gone too far #GBBO pic.twitter.com/pP5ve2FJsJ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 26, 2023

We forgot how much they try and pack into the baker backstories in the first episodes. "Jonathan is a PHD student who loves basketball, butterflies, and has seen every single episode of Eggheads." Right…#GBBO — innocent drinks (@innocent) September 26, 2023

Paul Hollywood looks like he’s covered himself in glue and ran into Burton’s menswear #gbbo — Rach (@RachaelvsWorld) September 26, 2023

[me on bake off]

“For my show stopper I’m going to do a croquembouche in the shape of the Eiffel Tower. The profiteroles are going to be filled with raspberries and butter cream & it’s all going to be covered in a rich chocolate ganache”

“Yeah, this is the sewing bee”

“Oh. Fuck”. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) September 26, 2023

me on a Tuesday night after having a terrible week and #gbbo is on pic.twitter.com/L7ttXz2lmD — Rach (@RachaelvsWorld) September 26, 2023

How to sound like you know what you're doing on #GBBO: pair a fruit with a random noun then couple cream with a made-up French word. "This week, Paul, I'll be flavouring my cake with a kumquat ombudsman and topping it with a cream béchèvier" — James Marsters (@earlofbeverley) September 26, 2023

I couldn’t be on bake off (mostly because I have no discernible baking skills) but also because if I’d been slaving away in that muggy tent just for Paul Hollywood to say my chocolate cake is “too matte” I’d kick off and try push his face into it. What does that even MEAN #GBBO — Rima (@therimaahmed) September 26, 2023

