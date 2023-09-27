This repugnant exchange on GB News was Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton laid bare and should never be forgotten

News

Chances are you probably don’t need to know anything more about Dan Wootton or Laurence Fox.

But in the unlikely event you want to know just a little bit more about what makes either of them tick, then this repugnant exchange on GB News from Tuesday night is surely the final word.

The unutterably awful clip – in which the pair talk about journalist Ava Evans in the most disgraceful terms – went viral after it was shared by Evans herself, who said it made her feel ‘physically sick’.

And while we hesitate to suggest you watch a moment more of GB News – least of all this – the most damning words about Fox and Wootton are surely the ones coming out of their own mouths.

Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ? pic.twitter.com/XoQD0DUQVm — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023

I feel physically sick — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023

The exchange prompted all the condemnation you’d expect,

OK, enough. Everything about this is utterly grim. Ava isn’t afraid of criticism or debate – but this is neither of those things. It’s bullying, misogynistic arrogance from people who should know better. This should never have been broadcast. https://t.co/0QIYdT4bah — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) September 26, 2023

Please know that ALL decent people are on your side. We’re grateful for your voice.

Do not let them bully you. I know only too well how difficult that can be. But we ARE winning. All of us together ❤️❤️ — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) September 27, 2023

At some point the governing party might have to give the fact its deputy chair appears on this channel some consideration. https://t.co/OMn4zSyxeN — Alan White (@aljwhite) September 26, 2023

I try to ignore these pathetic attention-hungry weasels because why give them that which they crave, but this kind of demeaning vile targeted behaviour is just going to snowball if regulators don’t step in. This is a channel anyone could stumble over and mistake for real news https://t.co/dq1J5Cds6v — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 27, 2023

The host of this show is still broadcasting despite multiple serious allegations against him. That he’s being allowed to do so makes a mockery of UK broadcasting regulations, especially when the content is this vile. https://t.co/ER81xpsKuZ — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) September 26, 2023

If you appear on gb news in any capacity you should be ashamed https://t.co/xjgwEp6MZ3 — Jamie East (@jamieeast) September 27, 2023

Solidarity with Ava – and yet another reason why hate channel GB News shouldn’t be normalised. Totally revolting. https://t.co/suiA6U4QLD — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) September 26, 2023

Don't ignore GB News. That just gives it space to establish itself as a legitimate force in public life. And likewise, don't ignore the likes of Laurence Fox. If you do it only legitimises their behaviour and will do for the UK what that other Fox has done for the USA. — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 27, 2023

GB News later apologised – not that anyone in their right mind should accept it, as did Wootton, who said this.

To which people, not unreasonably, replied like this.

“I was in no way amused by the comments” https://t.co/W89CtzXwd5 pic.twitter.com/7cnaZc4g55 — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) September 27, 2023

Here’s what Ofcom had to say on Wednesday.

We can confirm we’ve received a number of complaints about comments made by Laurence Fox on GB News last night. We are assessing these complaints against our broadcast rules and will publish the outcome as quickly as possible. — Ofcom (@Ofcom) September 27, 2023

But if you prefer your language a bit less media regulatory.

What a cunt — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 26, 2023

