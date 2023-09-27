News

This repugnant exchange on GB News was Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton laid bare and should never be forgotten

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2023

Chances are you probably don’t need to know anything more about Dan Wootton or Laurence Fox.

But in the unlikely event you want to know just a little bit more about what makes either of them tick, then this repugnant exchange on GB News from Tuesday night is surely the final word.

The unutterably awful clip – in which the pair talk about journalist Ava Evans in the most disgraceful terms – went viral after it was shared by Evans herself, who said it made her feel ‘physically sick’.

And while we hesitate to suggest you watch a moment more of GB News – least of all this – the most damning words about Fox and Wootton are surely the ones coming out of their own mouths.

The exchange prompted all the condemnation you’d expect,

GB News later apologised – not that anyone in their right mind should accept it, as did Wootton, who said this.

To which people, not unreasonably, replied like this.

Here’s what Ofcom had to say on Wednesday.

But if you prefer your language a bit less media regulatory.

