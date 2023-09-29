Videos

The most gloriously random and OTT example of interior design you may ever see

David Harris. Updated September 29th, 2023

Here’s somebody who has defiantly shunned all decorating conventions and created a room which is idiosyncratically unique. Or, if you were being less kind, something utterly batshit crazy.

Anyway, it’s a far cry from magnolia walls and a ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ picture.

It’s a TikTok video which has been shared by Kristen 2.0 over on Twitter. See what you think.

Wow! It’s all a little ‘busy’, but certainly unique. Worms! Nail clippers!

How did other viewers react?

We salute the bravery of TikTok user @myramagdalen for showing us all round her gaff.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that she has the same amazing approach to fashion as to interior design.

@myramagdalen

♬ original sound – Myra Magdalen

What an icon.

Source Myra Magdalen H/T Kristen 2.0 Image Screengrab