The most gloriously random and OTT example of interior design you may ever see
Here’s somebody who has defiantly shunned all decorating conventions and created a room which is idiosyncratically unique. Or, if you were being less kind, something utterly batshit crazy.
Anyway, it’s a far cry from magnolia walls and a ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ picture.
It’s a TikTok video which has been shared by Kristen 2.0 over on Twitter. See what you think.
my jaw has never been lower pic.twitter.com/XJhZTTEdg1
— kristen 2.0 (@_shaunasjorts) September 17, 2023
Wow! It’s all a little ‘busy’, but certainly unique. Worms! Nail clippers!
How did other viewers react?
1.
Wait…she and I should be friends. Literally what you see in my powder room. pic.twitter.com/FKHEq32qo8
— Sharon Adarlo (@sadarlo1) September 18, 2023
2.
As an obsessive minimalist I would lose my mind ….
— (@Earth_On_Tala) September 18, 2023
3.
The what wall?? pic.twitter.com/yYlvfZRmPH
— Sayurin⭐️ (@sayurineth) September 18, 2023
4.
This is the most chaotic thing I’ve seen all 2023
— Daeshawn.sol(️&✉️) (@DaeshawnBallard) September 18, 2023
5.
I’m a huge fan of this pic.twitter.com/c83zRWTjaV
— Gia Ryan ♡ (@LocalOnThe8) September 18, 2023
6.
My biggest concern is how does she keep her cat from using her indoor dirt as a litter box ???
— cait (@caitlinbrowntwn) September 18, 2023
7.
I gotta make my house weirder
— Misha Gurevich, Photographer, VC, Xitposter (@drethelin) September 18, 2023
8.
I've seen things on the internet before, this is definitely one of them
— Nick James the 1st (@nickjamesthe1) September 18, 2023
We salute the bravery of TikTok user @myramagdalen for showing us all round her gaff.
You probably won’t be surprised to learn that she has the same amazing approach to fashion as to interior design.
@myramagdalen
What an icon.
