The most gloriously random and OTT example of interior design you may ever see

Here’s somebody who has defiantly shunned all decorating conventions and created a room which is idiosyncratically unique. Or, if you were being less kind, something utterly batshit crazy.

Anyway, it’s a far cry from magnolia walls and a ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ picture.

It’s a TikTok video which has been shared by Kristen 2.0 over on Twitter. See what you think.

my jaw has never been lower pic.twitter.com/XJhZTTEdg1 — kristen 2.0 (@_shaunasjorts) September 17, 2023

Wow! It’s all a little ‘busy’, but certainly unique. Worms! Nail clippers!

How did other viewers react?

1.

Wait…she and I should be friends. Literally what you see in my powder room. pic.twitter.com/FKHEq32qo8 — Sharon Adarlo (@sadarlo1) September 18, 2023

2.

As an obsessive minimalist I would lose my mind …. — (@Earth_On_Tala) September 18, 2023

3.

4.

This is the most chaotic thing I’ve seen all 2023 — Daeshawn.sol‍(️&✉️) (@DaeshawnBallard) September 18, 2023

5.

I’m a huge fan of this pic.twitter.com/c83zRWTjaV — Gia Ryan ♡ (@LocalOnThe8) September 18, 2023

6.

My biggest concern is how does she keep her cat from using her indoor dirt as a litter box ??? — cait (@caitlinbrowntwn) September 18, 2023

7.

I gotta make my house weirder — Misha Gurevich, Photographer, VC, Xitposter (@drethelin) September 18, 2023

8.

I've seen things on the internet before, this is definitely one of them — Nick James the 1st (@nickjamesthe1) September 18, 2023

We salute the bravery of TikTok user @myramagdalen for showing us all round her gaff.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that she has the same amazing approach to fashion as to interior design.

What an icon.

