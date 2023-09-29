William Shatner’s 1996 Se7en parody was funny – but David Fincher’s 1999 revenge was iconic

Celebrity

At the 1996 MTV Movie Awards, the tour de force that is William Shatner single-handedly recreated the iconic ending of David Fincher‘s classic thriller, Se7en.

We say singlehandedly, but he had Captain James T. Kirk and T.J. Hooker to help him out.

Both those who remembered the parody and new viewers had lots of love for it.

I was in college when this aired. I laughed so hard at the “It’s a Chevy van” line. He made Hooker sound so annoying.

PatrickWhelpley1745

LISTEN TO HIM SING!!!

kirncaustic

All these years later and this is still my fave parody MTV ever did. RIP the 90s MTV’s movie awards.

girlwhoissunwritten

This is a riot! I’ve never seen this before. Shatner is the best. He’s great in everything he does.

browniesbyte

Man’s a frikkin genius.

HollyHillian

I liked the movie, but I just LOVED the parody!!

gunchick357

As good as that was, David Fincher definitely one-upped William Shatner in another of his massive hits – 1999’s Fight Club.

Although, that sort of makes Shatner a winner twice over, in our eyes.

