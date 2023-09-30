Barbie got the Honest Trailers treatment – and it’s everything

Entertainment

Honest Trailers is a ‘does what it says on the tin’ kind of account, which often highlights the funny things we hadn’t noticed about the films it mocks.

This time, the target is the smash-hit Barbie movie – and we think they nailed it.

‘It’s a land where every race and body type of Barbie is treated equally as they all copy how they’re being played with in the real world – minus the times we make them kiss and mash their smooth plastic mounds together.’

The video has more than a million views and over 46,000 likes, not to mention a couple of thousand comments – including these.

There was no other alternate title more perfect for this movie than “Guys & Dolls.”

DJTheBlack-RibbonedRose

The fact that hollywood saw the success and thought more toy movies is proof why we needed this movie.

RachelFondeur

Ok, I’m sorry, but I have to give mad props to Epic Voice Guy for reading all of those lyric lines. It’s something I never knew I always wanted, so thank you!

MichelleMelendez383

Tired: The Barbie Movie is an advertisement for Barbie dolls

Wired: The Barbie Movie is an existentialist masterpiece

Inspired: The Barbie Movie is an advertisement for The New Chevrolet Blazer EV.

MangoBlaze

The anchorman reference was PERFECT!

JosephGoodworth6555

The movie with a message so clear, everyone but the studio that made it understood it.

jrfrjigIstan

I’m genuinely impressed that you made a whole honest trailer about Barbie and didn’t mention “I’m Just Ken”.

EdwardStrong5613

Can’t wait to see what they have planned for the Barbie/Transformers multiverse movie!

Joshuaknies8705

From not Amy Schumer, thank God” is the best line of any video…EVER!

Ieatcaribou7852

Trinaq had a request.

I hope that means we get an Oppenheimer Honest Trailer.

Seconded!

READ MORE

Honest Trailers has analysed Mary Poppins and it’s ruining all our childhoods

Source Honest Trailers Image Screengrab