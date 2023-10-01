Life

‘What are some Britishisms that would confuse a non-native speaker?’ 21 potential pitfalls

Poke Staff. Updated October 1st, 2023

A Redditor named u/DamnedFoolofaTook went on r/AskABrit to find answers to this question.

What are some Britishisms that would confuse a non-native speaker?

They added a couple of examples.

Like ‘taking the piss’ or ‘up their own arse’?

We can see how those might be confusing.

Reddit users had plenty of suggestions – many of them NSFW. These were our favourites.

1.


Remarkable-Love-8442
2.

All gone Pete Tong.
Greenmark69

3.

I once told an Italian colleague to “pull his socks up” after taking a while on a task.

He looked at his feet, then back to me, before asking “Why?”. Gave me a good chuckle.
TwoAssedAssassin

4.

Shed load.
I have a shed load of crap to shift this weekend.
Cheap_Stomach_5945

5.

“I was running around like a blue arsed fly!”
SeahorseEnthusiast

6.

Were you born in a barn?
Pizza_Ananas99

7.


Roentgen85
8.

Absolutely mullered.
GavUK

9.

Piece of piss.
buster5691

10.

Bob’s your uncle.
Anabsentfriend

11.

‘I’m afraid’, as in; ‘I’m afraid I can’t help you with that.’

Non brits think you’re terrified!
Zeaousideal-Code818

