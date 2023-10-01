‘What are some Britishisms that would confuse a non-native speaker?’ 21 potential pitfalls
A Redditor named u/DamnedFoolofaTook went on r/AskABrit to find answers to this question.
What are some Britishisms that would confuse a non-native speaker?
They added a couple of examples.
Like ‘taking the piss’ or ‘up their own arse’?
We can see how those might be confusing.
Reddit users had plenty of suggestions – many of them NSFW. These were our favourites.
Remarkable-Love-8442
All gone Pete Tong.
Greenmark69
I once told an Italian colleague to “pull his socks up” after taking a while on a task.
He looked at his feet, then back to me, before asking “Why?”. Gave me a good chuckle.
TwoAssedAssassin
Shed load.
I have a shed load of crap to shift this weekend.
Cheap_Stomach_5945
“I was running around like a blue arsed fly!”
SeahorseEnthusiast
Were you born in a barn?
Pizza_Ananas99
Roentgen85
Absolutely mullered.
GavUK
Piece of piss.
buster5691
Bob’s your uncle.
Anabsentfriend
‘I’m afraid’, as in; ‘I’m afraid I can’t help you with that.’
Non brits think you’re terrified!
Zeaousideal-Code818