‘What are some Britishisms that would confuse a non-native speaker?’ 21 potential pitfalls

A Redditor named u/DamnedFoolofaTook went on r/AskABrit to find answers to this question.

What are some Britishisms that would confuse a non-native speaker?

They added a couple of examples.

Like ‘taking the piss’ or ‘up their own arse’?

We can see how those might be confusing.

I once told an Italian colleague to “pull his socks up” after taking a while on a task.

He looked at his feet, then back to me, before asking “Why?”. Gave me a good chuckle.

TwoAssedAssassin