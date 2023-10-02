Make your Christmas go with a bang with Gold’s annual cracker joke competition

Sponsored

Calling all gagsters! It’s time for Gold’s annual Christmas crackers joke competition.

The nation’s favourite comedy channel, Gold wants to hear your very best original festive gags inspired by events from the past 12 months.

The winner will receive £1,500 in experience and travel vouchers, a festive-themed food and drink hamper, a novelty turkey costume – as worn by Lee Mack in Gold’s new show, Blood Actually: A Murder, They Hope Mystery – AND their joke included in a personalised set of Christmas crackers.

To get you in the mood, here is last year’s winner, crowned by a public vote.

“What type of peas ruin Christmas Dinner? MPs”

And this cracker, from 2021.

“Why are people cutting back on Brussels sprouts this Christmas? The cost of gas is too high!’

But back to 2023, and your chance to get creative with some of the biggest news and pop culture events of the year, from King Charles’ Coronation to the Lionesses’ run all the way to the World Cup final.

The competition is open from today (Monday 2nd October) until 11.59pm on Monday 16th October 2023.

Entries must be made by tweeting your joke with the hashtag #GoldCrackers and following @GoldChannel on X (formerly Twitter) so that Gold can contact the winners.

They must be original – of course – and don’t forget to keep them family friendly! Multiple entries are allowed.

Along with the spectacular top prize, nine runners-up will also receive a festive Christmas hamper and a box of bespoke Gold Christmas crackers, including the top six winning jokes.

The best jokes will be shortlisted by a panel led by comedy critic Bruce Dessau, editor of comedy website Beyond The Joke, who said:

“This competition allows the British public to flex their funny bones and collectively contribute to the groans and giggles that come with Christmas cracker jokes and I’ve no doubt that this year will see another fantastic selection of topical festive jests.”

Gerald Casey, Gold channel director, added:

“We at Gold are delighted to once again challenge the nation to come up with witty and contemporary Christmas cracker jokes that get the whole country feeling festive in the run-up to Christmas, proving that laughter is the gift that keeps on giving!”

Open to all UK residents aged 18 and over, for further information on the terms and conditions, click here!

Image Pexels Karen Laårk Boshoff