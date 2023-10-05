Entertainment

JOE’s Trainspotting-themed call-out of the Tory record is nothing short of brilliant

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 5th, 2023

The very creative JOE has done it again. They’ve captured the essence of a political topic with humour and creativity. Lots of creativity.

Their very clever ‘Trainstopping’ is occasionally NSFW because – well – it’s reporting on some truly brutal stuff.

See for yourself.

“Choose ignoring climate change experts in favour of a Daily Mail hack.”

“Choose saying you understand the struggles of ordinary people while keeping a straight face.”

“Choose the governmental shelf life of an iceberg lettuce.”

The brilliant parody, created by Swedemason and Jason Spacey was posted on Twitter, where it got the kudos it deserves.

This would have been the cherry on the icing on the cake.

Source JOE Image Screengrab