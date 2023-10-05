JOE’s Trainspotting-themed call-out of the Tory record is nothing short of brilliant

Entertainment

The very creative JOE has done it again. They’ve captured the essence of a political topic with humour and creativity. Lots of creativity.

Their very clever ‘Trainstopping’ is occasionally NSFW because – well – it’s reporting on some truly brutal stuff.

See for yourself.

“Choose ignoring climate change experts in favour of a Daily Mail hack.” “Choose saying you understand the struggles of ordinary people while keeping a straight face.” “Choose the governmental shelf life of an iceberg lettuce.”

The brilliant parody, created by Swedemason and Jason Spacey was posted on Twitter, where it got the kudos it deserves.

rishi sunak’s gurning head on ewan’s mcgregor’s body is sending me into a existential crisis right now but otherwise this is SUPERB https://t.co/8zesHMSjjV — Casey (@casspence) October 4, 2023

Truss as Spud in goal is absolutely perfect. — Kieran Campbell (@10000miles_away) October 4, 2023

Choose 100 new oil and gas projects! Choose Rosebank! Choose corruption, lies and gaslighting. — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 4, 2023

If you only watch one video today. https://t.co/orNMf8wiBM — Alan Farlie (@afarlie) October 4, 2023

Welcome to ‘Sh*tshow Britain’. A @Conservatives production 14 years in the making. https://t.co/xUTh1JIQcm — Peter Harvey (@peterjharvey) October 4, 2023

Wow. This is amazing. Sadly spot on, so scarily true — lily sherwood (@lilysherwood8) October 4, 2023

This would have been the cherry on the icing on the cake.

Please tell me you got Simon Bird to voice over this… — Rachel Kelly (@rksve) October 4, 2023

