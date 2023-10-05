The takedown of this Christian who is against gay marriage is simple but brutally effective (if only he realised it)
If you don’t already follow @TheGoodLiars, the American political comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, then you’re seriously missing out.
And this brief exchange is straight out of their top drawer, a takedown of a Christian who is against gay marriage which was simply but brutally effective.
This guy is against gay marriage because of Leviticus in the bible. Does that mean he doesn’t eat pork? pic.twitter.com/ytrfiqsngJ
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 4, 2023
Ooof.
Cafeteria Christians. The Bible is a Buffet, and they only select the parts that work for them.
— MOSA OKNOTOK (@mosaisms) October 4, 2023
Leviticus 25 promotes slavery. Is he pro-slavery then?
— SarahAndCo (@SarahAndCo3) October 4, 2023
And more importantly does he prevent others from eating pork
— Alice Keeler (@alicekeeler) October 4, 2023
It's hard to be THIS stupid without a lot of practice. https://t.co/f7T6lFJJAk
— DA Just Asking (@DAJustAsking) October 5, 2023
Not even a flicker of recognition of the hole he dug himself. Must be bliss being that oblivious https://t.co/nN6lJF0lL1
— Matt (@MattsLOST) October 5, 2023
