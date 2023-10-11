19 funny reactions to Keir Starmer’s impromptu glitter shower

Politics

As you’ll be aware, Keir Starmer‘s closing speech of the conference in Liverpool began with a protester from People Demand Democracy, in which the Labour Leader was showered with green glitter.

10/10/2023: A protester invades the stage and pours glitter over Keir Starmer at the start of the Leader's Speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/fHeXGB0Gs9 — Joel Goodman (@pixel8foto) October 10, 2023

His response was praised by many, though not all, and trended for the rest of the day.

While it was widely acknowledged that the attack could have taken a much darker turn – thankfully, it didn’t, so we thought we’d bring you some of the funniest reactions.

1.

mentally calculating your dry cleaning bill 4 minutes into your stag do pic.twitter.com/pUzWG63MUO — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 10, 2023

2.

Huh. In my day there was none of yer namby pamby glitter thrown during conference speeches. It was the hard, steady dropping of random letters from your conference slogan in the background, while you cough like a chain smoker. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) October 10, 2023

3.

“They said I was dull. Predictable. Uninspiring. Boring!”

…

“Who’s boring now, eh?” pic.twitter.com/PSEwiniYLk — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 10, 2023

4.

Have @UKLabour got glittery T-shirts on sale at the conference yet? pic.twitter.com/SRzemzexdw — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) October 10, 2023

5.

Me trying to start a moshpit with one of the 6 Music Dads at a gig. pic.twitter.com/1m16s4sP6B — Oscaaargh ️‍⚧️ (@SkeletonOscar) October 10, 2023

6.

Awful security. When will they learn that the only thing that can stop a bad guy with glitter is a good guy with glitter? https://t.co/5RPXissnxi — David KC (@DavidMuttering) October 10, 2023

7.

“I’m not mad. Please don’t put in the paper that I got mad.” https://t.co/NRn1jei5Hy — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) October 10, 2023

8.

keir starmer covered in glitter so he takes his jacket off then another protester throws glitter on him so off comes his shirt, he’s down to a vest and another round of glitter leaves him topless and after the 4th glittering it all gets a bit Rock DJ… — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) October 10, 2023

9.

BREAKING: Police issue e-fit image of second suspect wanted in connection with Starmer glitter attack. pic.twitter.com/jMA6eQYQJS — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) October 10, 2023

10.