News

Keir Starmer just got glitter-bombed by a stage invader and his response was so good even Tories appreciated it (well, maybe)

John Plunkett. Updated October 10th, 2023

It’s been a few years now since Theresa May’s Tory party conference speech was interrupted by comedian Simon Brodkin handing her a P45.

Today saw another unexpected conference invasion, this time Labour’s Keir Starmer whose big speech was put on hold by a protestor who took to the stage and sprinkled him with glitter.

And we mention it because Starmer’s response was so good you couldn’t have scripted it better.

Boom.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

To conclude …

Source @Haggis_UK