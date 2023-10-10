Keir Starmer just got glitter-bombed by a stage invader and his response was so good even Tories appreciated it (well, maybe)

News

It’s been a few years now since Theresa May’s Tory party conference speech was interrupted by comedian Simon Brodkin handing her a P45.

Today saw another unexpected conference invasion, this time Labour’s Keir Starmer whose big speech was put on hold by a protestor who took to the stage and sprinkled him with glitter.

Protester gets dragged off stage after throwing Glitter over Keir Starmer.#Lab23 pic.twitter.com/8yOUBpB05V — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) October 10, 2023

And we mention it because Starmer’s response was so good you couldn’t have scripted it better.

Extraordinary response from Starmer, to some protester trying to disrupt the start of his speech by throwing glitter on him. Starmer just takes his jacket off and adlibs: “Protest or Power. That’s why we changed our party.” ~AA pic.twitter.com/5SufUEa6zO — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 10, 2023

Boom.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

A lifetime of ironing his shirt sleeves finally pays off pic.twitter.com/OFnLTdT9rd — Henry Mance (@henrymance) October 10, 2023

And he deals with it brilliantly. And in fairness the only high point of Liz Truss’s speech as PM last year was when she was heckled. Seems a sure fire way to undermine your cause and boost the person you’re seeking to interrupt ‍♂️ https://t.co/HJphxfmgLH — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) October 10, 2023

That attack with glitter was perfect for Keir Starmer, he now has a jacketless, gets get down to business look

“If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn’t know me. Protest or power, that’s why we changed our party.” — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 10, 2023

and yet when *I* turn up on stage covered in glitter then start removing my clothes, etc etc — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) October 10, 2023

Keir Starmer’s speech interrupted before he even begins by a protestor, who runs onto stage & sprinkles him with glitter. As protestor is dragged off stage, Labour leader takes off jacket & rolls up sleeves. “Protest or power, that’s why we changed our party”. Crowd loves it. pic.twitter.com/nMmLr6e2gb — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 10, 2023

The protestor did Starmer a favour, even though his hair still has glitter in it. It put audience even more on his side. He is relaxed on podium, more than usual — Robert Peston (@Peston) October 10, 2023

Keir Starmer gets glitter chucked over him before his speech.

Security were far too slow to remove the protestor.

(If this was the US, the glitter thrower would probably be shot)#LabourConference23 pic.twitter.com/kLuSHioVAi — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) October 10, 2023

The fact that Keir Starmer can shrug off being glitter bombed by a protester, and continue with his speech unshaken, does him no harm at all. Exactly the character that we need in Number 10. And he looks strangely good with glitter #Lab23 pic.twitter.com/WTSAMNfC5e — Cllr Matt Dent (@CllrDent) October 10, 2023

To conclude …

Source @Haggis_UK