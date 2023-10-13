Animals

This video of two cats meowing through a TikTok voice filter is 17 seconds well spent

David Harris. Updated October 13th, 2023

Twitter user Rich Done This was at a loose end and so decided to play around with the voice filters on TikTok with the help of his cats. We’re so glad he performed this experiment because the results are truly hilarious and bizarre.

Here’s what happened …

Just 17 seconds of utter joy.

Got to go. Have to record some cats.

Source 1000_Monsters Image Screengrab