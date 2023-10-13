This video of two cats meowing through a TikTok voice filter is 17 seconds well spent

Animals

Twitter user Rich Done This was at a loose end and so decided to play around with the voice filters on TikTok with the help of his cats. We’re so glad he performed this experiment because the results are truly hilarious and bizarre.

Here’s what happened …

My favourite thing right now is to record my cats at dinner time then run their meows through a TikTok voice filter.

For whatever reason they end up sounding like a couple of bickering French men. pic.twitter.com/j1aRAenFam — Rich Done This (@1000_Monsters) September 26, 2023

Just 17 seconds of utter joy.

Source 1000_Monsters Image Screengrab